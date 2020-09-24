PRESS RELEASE

Paris, September 24, 2020

ICADE AND SEGRO SIGN PRELIMINARY AGREEMENTS WITH SNCF

TO ACQUIRE LAND FOR THE SITE OF THE GOBELINS TRAIN STATION

After their Reprendre Racines project was chosen by SNCF and the City of Paris as part of the Reinventing Paris 2 competition, Icade and SEGRO have reached a significant milestone by signing preliminary agreements to acquire land for the site of the Gobelins train station in the 13th district of Paris.

This office and logistics project located in the Olympiades neighbourhood resulted from the partnership between Icade and SEGRO. It was designed in collaboration with the architectural and urban design firms Data Architectes and Anyoji Beltrando and landscape design firm Wagon Landscaping. This complex scheduled for completion by 2025 will include:

Mixed-use space built by Icade:

space built by Icade: Two office buildings totalling around 14,000 sq.m, providing work spaces to both local start-ups and more established companies in the Paris region, 4,600 sq.m dedicated to sport (climbing facilities, basketball courts), Greenhouses, A 1.3-hectare garden creating an urban cool island on the Olympiades esplanade.



The complex will be a new destination for local residents and Parisians in general, offering a large public garden and a café opening out onto Regnault and Nationale streets.

An urban distribution centre developed by SEGRO:

Assisted by the architectural firm Les Ateliers 4+, SEGRO will develop a 75,000-sq.m underground logistics centre intended for urban distribution and last-mile delivery. Serving the city and residents of Paris, the project will be connected to its urban surroundings through the introduction of soft mobility solutions, electric vehicles and delivery tricycles. Lastly, the complex will feature an incubator of new services for local communities. Circular economy initiatives, including a recycling and reuse centre, bike repair workshop, etc., will further connect the Olympiades area to its surroundings.

SNCF Immobilier is delighted with this signing as it marks a new step in this ambitious project's progress. It will continue to assist all parties to ensure its successful completion.