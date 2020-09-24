Log in
Icade : and Segro sign preliminary agreements with SNCF to acquire land for the site of the Gobelins train station

09/24/2020 | 01:30am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, September 24, 2020

ICADE AND SEGRO SIGN PRELIMINARY AGREEMENTS WITH SNCF

TO ACQUIRE LAND FOR THE SITE OF THE GOBELINS TRAIN STATION

After their Reprendre Racines project was chosen by SNCF and the City of Paris as part of the Reinventing Paris 2 competition, Icade and SEGRO have reached a significant milestone by signing preliminary agreements to acquire land for the site of the Gobelins train station in the 13th district of Paris.

This office and logistics project located in the Olympiades neighbourhood resulted from the partnership between Icade and SEGRO. It was designed in collaboration with the architectural and urban design firms Data Architectes and Anyoji Beltrando and landscape design firm Wagon Landscaping. This complex scheduled for completion by 2025 will include:

  • Mixed-usespace built by Icade:
    • Two office buildings totalling around 14,000 sq.m, providing work spaces to both local start-ups and more established companies in the Paris region,
    • 4,600 sq.m dedicated to sport (climbing facilities, basketball courts),
    • Greenhouses,
    • A 1.3-hectare garden creating an urban cool island on the Olympiades esplanade.

The complex will be a new destination for local residents and Parisians in general, offering a large public garden and a café opening out onto Regnault and Nationale streets.

  • An urban distribution centre developed by SEGRO:

Assisted by the architectural firm Les Ateliers 4+, SEGRO will develop a 75,000-sq.m underground logistics centre intended for urban distribution and last-mile delivery. Serving the city and residents of Paris, the project will be connected to its urban surroundings through the introduction of soft mobility solutions, electric vehicles and delivery tricycles. Lastly, the complex will feature an incubator of new services for local communities. Circular economy initiatives, including a recycling and reuse centre, bike repair workshop, etc., will further connect the Olympiades area to its surroundings.

SNCF Immobilier is delighted with this signing as it marks a new step in this ambitious project's progress. It will continue to assist all parties to ensure its successful completion.

ABOUT ICADE

BUILDING FOR EVERY FUTURE

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the cities-local authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations… As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value €11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly €1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities. Icade is a significant player in the Greater Paris area and major French cities. Icade is listed on Euronext Paris as a French Listed Real Estate Investment Company (société d'investissement immobilier cotée, SIIC). Its leading shareholder is the Caisse des dépôts Group.

The text of this press release is available on the Icade website: www.icade.fr/en/

Charlotte Pajaud-Blanchard,Press Relations Manager +33 (0)1 41 57 71 19

charlotte.pajaud-blanchard@icade.fr

CONTACTS

Anne-Sophie Lanaute,

Head of Financial Communication and Investor Relations +33 (0)1 41 57 70 29

anne-sophie.lanaute@icade.fr

ABOUT SNCF IMMOBILIER

SNCF Immobilier is a division of SNCF, France's national railway company. It is responsible for the following activities in support of the Group's five companies: managing office facilities, managing and optimising the real estate used in the course of the Group's operations, developing and optimising the value of land and real estate not needed for the railway system-in particular through its urban and property development subsidiary Espaces Ferroviaires-and providing housing and social housing solutions through its subsidiary ICF Habitat and its portfolio of 90,000 housing units (95% set aside for social housing). SNCF Immobilier has seven regional real estate divisions working alongside local partners throughout France.

Key figures:

  • 8.2 million sq.m of industrial, office and social housing space. State-owned railway group with a total of 12.5 million sq.m.
  • 20,000 hectares, including 3,000 available for immediate development.
  • 90,000 housing units, with 95% set aside for social housing. An average 2,000 housing units built or acquired every year.
  • Over 2,800 employees, including 1,560 at ICF Habitat.
    Press contact:
    Nathalie Lefèvre - nathalie.lefevre@sncf.fr. +33 (0)6 29 79 42 57

ABOUT SEGRO

REAL ESTATE SOLUTIONS FOR URBAN DISTRIBUTION AND LOGISTICS

Founded in 1920, SEGRO designs real estate solutions for logistics, urban distribution and business parks that meet the needs of its clients across the entire supply chain regardless of industry or company size.

SEGRO is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index. It holds and manages a portfolio of 8.1 million sq.m worth €14.6 billion. The Company operates in the UK, France and six other European countries.

SEGRO has had a presence in France since 1973 and owns or manages 1.3 million sq.m of space in the country. SEGRO assets include urban distribution and large-scale logistics platforms as well as next-generation business parks located in urban areas and near transport corridors, covering the four major markets of Lille, Paris, Lyon and Marseille.

For more information, please visit: www.SEGRO.com

Press contact: Agence Première

Victoire Birembaux - victoire.birembaux@agencepremiere.com +33 (0)6 67 40 02 60

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Icade SA published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 05:29:04 UTC
