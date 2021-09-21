Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Icade
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICAD   FR0000035081

ICADE

(ICAD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Icade : announces the launch of the Initial Public offering of Icade Santé on the regulated market of Euronext Paris

09/21/2021 | 03:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paris, September 21, 2021- 8.45 pm

Icade announces the launch of the Initial Public offering of Icade Santé on the regulated market of Euronext Paris

Icade, shareholder of Icade Santé with a 58.3% stake to date, announces today that the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers, "AMF") granted its approval on the prospectus relating to Icade Santé's Initial Public Offering (IPO) under number 21-410.

The IPO includes a primary offering of 800M€, and, in addition, as part of the requirement to achieve a free float of 15% for listed real-estate companies (SIIC), Icade may sell shares in the offering, so that Icade Santé's free float could reach up to 15.5%,representing a maximum number of shares of 1 421 988, on the basis of an offering price equal to the high end of the indicative offer price range, and including the full exercise of the over-allotment option of 10%.

Indicative price range applicable to the French Public Offering and the International Private Placement: between

115.00 euros and 135.00 euros per share. The indicative timetable is as follows :

  • Duration of the French public Offering : from September 22, 2021 until September 29, 2021 (included);
  • Duration of the International Private Placement: from September 22, 2021 until September 30, 2021, noon (Paris time);
  • Pricing of the offering : September 30, 2021
  • Listing date on Euronext Paris (compartment A) : 1st October 2021.

The IPO of Icade Santé is fully in line with the 2019 - 2022 strategic plan of the Icade Group and its ambition to make Icade Santé the leading European healthcare real estate platform. With the IPO, Icade Santé will finance its investment plan of €3bn by the end of 2025, with a strong balance sheet, and will accelerate its pan European expansion. Icade intends to support the growth ambition of Icade Santé.

Icade will remain the controlling shareholder in Icade Santé post IPO and will therefore continue to consolidate Icade Santé using the full consolidation method. Healthcare real estate will remain a key component of the Icade Group business model.

Both Icade Santé's press release and IPO prospectus are available on www.icade-sante.eu.

ABOUT ICADE

Desirable places to live

As an office and healthcare property investment company (portfolio worth €14.8bn on a full consolidation basis as of 06/30/2021) and a developer of homes, offices and public amenities (2020 economic revenue of €825m), Icade designs, builds, manages and invests in cities, neighbourhoods and buildings that are innovative, diverse, inclusive and connected, with a reduced carbon footprint. Desirable places to live and work. In collaboration with its stakeholders, Icade has made low carbon a strategic priority in order to reinvent real estate and create cities that are healthier, happier and more hospitable. Icade is a key player in Greater Paris and major French cities. It is listed as a "SIIC" on Euronext Paris and its leading shareholder is the Caisse des Dépôts group. The text of this press release is available on the Icade website: www.icade.fr/en/

CONTACTS

Anne-Sophie Lanaute

Charlotte Pajaud-Blanchard

Head of Financial Communication and Investor Relations

Press Relations Manager

+33 (0)1 41 57 70 29

+33(0)1 41 57 71 19

anne-sophie.lanaute@icade.fr

charlotte.pajaud-blanchard@icade.fr

Disclaimer

This press release does not contain or constitute an offer of securities for sale or an invitation or inducement to invest in securities in France, the United States or any other jurisdiction.

The distribution of this document may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

The securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Group does not intend to register all or any portion of the offering of the securities in the United States of America or to conduct a public offering of the securities in the United States of America.

Disclaimer

Icade SA published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 19:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ICADE
03:32pICADE : announces the launch of the Initial Public offering of Icade Santé on the regulate..
PU
09/20ICADE : France's OVHcloud aims to raise $470 mln in Paris IPO
RE
09/20ICADE : signs agreement with ARKADEA for off-plan acquisition of “Grand Central&rdqu..
PU
09/17ICADE : Anne-Violette Faugeras named Icade's head of financing and treasury
PU
09/17ICADE : Unit Closes Italian Nursing Home Purchase
MT
09/16ICADE SANTÉ : acquires a nursing home from KOS, Italy's leading long-term care operator
PU
09/10ICADE : On Track for 2021-end Euronext Paris IPO of Healthcare Property Unit
MT
09/10ICADE : announces a further step towards an IPO of Icade Santé on Euronext Paris
PU
09/06ICADE : Santé announces new hire in Spain
PU
07/29ICADE : Buys Two Nursing Homes in Spain, Italy for $27.3 Million
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 531 M 1 795 M 1 795 M
Net income 2021 127 M 148 M 148 M
Net Debt 2021 6 334 M 7 427 M 7 427 M
P/E ratio 2021 47,8x
Yield 2021 5,84%
Capitalization 5 355 M 6 275 M 6 279 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,64x
EV / Sales 2022 6,96x
Nbr of Employees 1 162
Free-Float 40,7%
Chart ICADE
Duration : Period :
Icade Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICADE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 70,55 €
Average target price 75,92 €
Spread / Average Target 7,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Wigniolle Chief Executive Officer
Victoire Aubry Head-Finance, Legal & Information Technology
Frédéric Thomas Chairman
Laurent Maheu Head-Research & Studies
Marie-Christine Lambert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICADE12.16%6 267
GECINA-2.81%10 612
MIRVAC GROUP17.42%8 871
GPT GROUP10.22%6 896
SAFEHOLD INC.9.96%4 251
SEKISUI HOUSE REIT, INC.24.80%3 667