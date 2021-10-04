Icade : continues its dynamic asset rotation in offices

This transaction, together with the value-add acquisition of the Le Prairial building in Nanterre closed in June 2021 for €60m, brings the total amount of Icade's office property investments since the beginning of the year to €243m.
Off-plan acquisition of 51% of an office building in the Athletes Village in Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine(Seine-Saint-
Denis) for €27m
Following the signing of a preliminary sale agreement on January 26, 2021, Icade's Office Property Investment Division and Banque des Territoires signed an agreement on September 29, 2021 for the off-plan acquisition of a building which will initially be used to house athletes and then converted into offices by 2026.
This building covering over 9,000 sq.m will feature green terraces on every floor, amenities and co-working areas. It aims to obtain the best environmental labels and certifications, including the E2C1 and BiodiverCity labels.
This project is part of the Athletes Village project awarded at the end of 2019 to the consortium formed by Icade, Caisse des dépôts and CDC Habitat following a competitive selection process organised by SOLIDEO, a public- sector entity tasked with delivering the Olympic facilities. The Athletes Village will ultimately become a new mixed-use neighbourhood, with over 640 homes, 9,000 sq.m of office space, 310 sq.m of shops in addition to 3,000 sq.m set aside for sports, culture and food services.
