PRESS RELEASE

Paris, October 4, 2021

ICADE CONTINUES ITS DYNAMIC ASSET ROTATION IN OFFICES

SALE OF THE SILKY WAY OFFICE BUILDING IN LYON COMPLETED FOR €138M ACQUISITION OF THE EQUINOVE COMPLEX IN LE PLESSIS-ROBINSON COMPLETED FOR €183M

OFF-PLAN ACQUISITION FOR 51% OF AN OFFICE BUILDING IN SAINT-OUEN-SUR-SEINE FOR €27M

Sale of the Silky Way building in Lyon (Rhône) completed for €138m

On October 1, 2021, Icade completed the sale it announced on July 22 of the Silky Way building (share sale) in Villeurbanne (Rhône) to NOTAPIERRE, an SCPI fund managed by UNOFI-GESTION D'ACTIFS.

Completed in 2015, the building has a floor area of roughly 36,500 sq.m and is fully let to Alstom Transport.

Following the sale of the Millénaire 1 (Paris, 19th district) and Le Loire (Villejuif) buildings for €324m in April, this transaction brings the total amount of core asset disposals since the start of 2021 to €462m.

These sales were completed at a +9.8% average premium to NAV as of 12/31/2020, reflecting the quality of the tenants and the appeal of the assets in Icade's Office Property Investment portfolio.

Acquisition of the Equinove campus in Le Plessis-Robinson(Hauts-de-Seine) completed for €183m

After signing a preliminary agreement on July 23 to acquire the 64,710-sq.m Equinove complex, Icade's Office Property Investment Division completed this acquisition on September 28, 2021 for €183m.

This acquisition involves two assets fully leased to Renault with a remaining lease term of over four years. They will generate €14m in annual rental income and a net initial yield of nearly 8%.

This acquisition will open up significant redevelopment opportunities in the medium term, with the possibility of converting space into housing units, in synergy with Icade Promotion.