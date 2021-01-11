Icade : launches a 10-year benchmark-size bond

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, January 11, 2021

Icade launches a 10-yearbenchmark-size bond

This morning, Icade launched the issue of a 10-yearbenchmark-size bond (the "Bond" or "Bond Issue").

Subject to its settlement, Icade will use part of the proceeds from this new Bond to fund the exercise of a make-whole call on the €500 million 1.875% bond maturing in September 2022 (ISIN code: FR0012942647). As of January 11, its outstanding principal amount stands at €395.7 million. The bond will be called at a price to be determined in accordance with its terms and conditions.

The results of this Bond Issue will be announced today after the market closes.

ABOUT ICADE

DESIRABLE PLACES TO LIVE

As an office and healthcare property investment company (portfolio worth €14.4bn on a full consolidation basis as of 06/30/2020) and a developer of homes, offices and public amenities (2019 economic revenue of nearly €1bn), Icade designs, builds, manages and invests in cities, neighbourhoods and buildings that are innovative, diverse, inclusive and connected with a reduced carbon footprint. Desirable places to live and work. In collaboration with its stakeholders, Icade has made low carbon a strategic priority in order to reinvent real estate and create cities that are healthier, happier and more hospitable. Icade is a key player in Greater Paris and major French cities. It is listed as a "SIIC" on Euronext Paris and its leading shareholder is the Caisse des Dépôts group.

