Icade : Présentation - Activité au 31 Mars 2021

ACTIVITY AS OF MARCH 31, 2021
AGENDA
2021 Q1 Key takeaways
Business performance by business line
OutlookAppendix
1. 2021 Q1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
Q1 2021 - KEY TAKEAWAYS
Revenue up 44% in Q1 2021; +30% vs. Q1 2019
Office Property Division: strong fundamentals confirmed with active leasing activity, stable rental income vs. Q1 2020, high level of rent collection rate, resumption of portfolio's asset rotation
Healthcare Property Division: attractiveness of the asset class confirmed, steadily growing business, first acquisition in Spain
Property Development: market upturn confirmation, revenues up +128%, driven by the residential segment, new orders up +126%
Optimisation of liabilities with very favourable conditions
Bond issue in January: €600m, 10 years, 0.625% coupon, the lowest rate ever achieved
Liability management implemented: early redemption of 2022 bond maturity (1.875%)
Confirmation of 2021 guidance
NCCF: expected to grow by ~+3%, (excluding the impact of 2021 disposals)
Dividend: expected to increase by +3%
1. 2021 Q1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AS OF MARCH 31, 2021
Revenue up 44% in Q1 2021; +30% vs. Q1 2019 in a context of continuing sanitary crisis
