    ICAD   FR0000035081

ICADE

(ICAD)
Icade : Présentation - Activité au 31 Mars 2021

04/26/2021 | 02:08am EDT
ORIGINE

Nanterre, Hauts-de-Seine

Activity

as of March 31, 2021

April 26, 2021

DESIGNING, BUILDING, MANAGING AND INVESTING in cities, neighbourhoods and buildings that are innovative, diverse, inclusive and connected with a reduced carbon footprint. Desirable places to live and work.

This is our ambition. This is our goal.

This is our Purpose.

DISCLAIMER

This presentation is not an offer or an invitation to sell or exchange securities, or a recommendation to subscribe, buy or sell Icade securities.

Distribution of this document may be restricted in certain countries by legislation or regulations. As a result, any person who comes into possession of this document should familiarise themselves and comply with such restrictions. To the extent permitted by applicable law, Icade excludes all liability and makes no representation regarding the violation of any such restrictions by any person.

ACTIVITY AS OF MARCH 31, 2021

2

APRIL 23, 2021

AGENDA

  1. 2021 Q1 Key takeaways
  2. Business performance by business line
  3. Outlook Appendix

ACTIVITY AS OF MARCH 31, 2021

3

APRIL 23, 2021

1. 2021 Q1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

Q1 2021 - KEY TAKEAWAYS

Revenue up 44% in Q1 2021; +30% vs. Q1 2019

  • Office Property Division: strong fundamentals confirmed with active leasing activity, stable rental income vs. Q1 2020, high level of rent collection rate, resumption of portfolio's asset rotation
  • Healthcare Property Division: attractiveness of the asset class confirmed, steadily growing business, first acquisition in Spain
  • Property Development: market upturn confirmation, revenues up +128%, driven by the residential segment, new orders up +126%

Optimisation of liabilities with very favourable conditions

  • Bond issue in January: 600m, 10 years, 0.625% coupon, the lowest rate ever achieved
  • Liability management implemented: early redemption of 2022 bond maturity (1.875%)

Confirmation of 2021 guidance

  • NCCF: expected to grow by ~+3%, (excluding the impact of 2021 disposals)
  • Dividend: expected to increase by +3%

ACTIVITY AS OF MARCH 31, 2021

4

APRIL 23, 2021

1. 2021 Q1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AS OF MARCH 31, 2021

Revenue up 44% in Q1 2021; +30% vs. Q1 2019 in a context of continuing sanitary crisis

ACTIVITY AS OF MARCH 31, 2021

5

APRIL 23, 2021

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Icade SA published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 06:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 590 M 1 926 M 1 926 M
Net income 2021 87,9 M 106 M 106 M
Net Debt 2021 6 309 M 7 640 M 7 640 M
P/E ratio 2021 49,7x
Yield 2021 6,27%
Capitalization 4 747 M 5 725 M 5 747 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,95x
EV / Sales 2022 6,71x
Nbr of Employees 1 162
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart ICADE
Duration : Period :
Icade Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICADE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 67,69 €
Last Close Price 64,15 €
Spread / Highest target 29,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Olivier Wigniolle Chief Executive Officer
Victoire Aubry Head-Finance, Legal & Information Technology
Frédéric Thomas Chairman
Laurent Maheu Head-Research & Studies
Jérôme Trottain Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICADE1.99%5 725
GECINA-4.71%10 693
MIRVAC GROUP-1.89%7 886
GPT GROUP2.89%6 889
SEKISUI HOUSE REIT, INC.23.20%3 668
SAFEHOLD INC.-7.59%3 568
