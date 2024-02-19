As a real estate company, investor and developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. Placing CSR and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is working as closely as possible with the stakeholders and users who make up the city - local authorities and residents, companies and employees, institutions and associations, etc. Icade combines investment in tertiary and health real estate (assets attributable to the group as at 31/12/2022: EUR 11.8 billion) with promotion (2022 economic net sales of EUR 1,815.6 million) to reinvent the real estate business and contribute to the emergence of the cities of tomorrow, green, intelligent and responsible.

Sector Diversified REITs