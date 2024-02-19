Icade: new strategic plan to 2028
The real estate group intends to continue adapting its office portfolio to changing demand, accelerate portfolio diversification in line with growing mixed-use needs, and 'build the 2050 city - mixed, innovative and sustainable'.
Icade also plans to maintain a solid financial structure, with very robust liability ratios and a balanced allocation of resources between investments (around €1.8 billion), debt repayments (€1.7 billion) and dividends (€0.7 billion).
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction