On the occasion of its Investor Day, Icade presents its new strategic plan 'ReShapE' for the period 2024-28, 'in response to the profound changes in usage within buildings and neighborhoods, as well as society's major climate challenges'.

The real estate group intends to continue adapting its office portfolio to changing demand, accelerate portfolio diversification in line with growing mixed-use needs, and 'build the 2050 city - mixed, innovative and sustainable'.

Icade also plans to maintain a solid financial structure, with very robust liability ratios and a balanced allocation of resources between investments (around €1.8 billion), debt repayments (€1.7 billion) and dividends (€0.7 billion).

Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.