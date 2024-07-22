Icade: sharp reduction in half-year net loss

Icade has reported a net loss attributable to the Group of -180.5 million euros for the first half of 2024, an improvement on June 2023 (-475.4 million) due in particular to a smaller change in the value of investment properties.



However, gross operating income fell by 56.7% to 67.1 million, due to 85 million in write-downs booked on development operations in the portfolio, while consolidated IFRS revenues remained stable at nearly 699 million.



Rental income from the real estate business rose by 3.7% to 187.8 million, boosted by lease indexation, while sales from the development business stagnated overall at 503.2 million (-0.8%) as the residential backlog built up to the end of 2023 was sold off.



Based on these results to June 30 and its expectations for the second half of the year, Icade confirms its target of total net current cash flow of between €3.55 and €3.70 per share for 2024.



