PRESS RELEASE

Paris, April 19, 2024, 6 p.m.

Icade steps up its efforts in favour of climate transition and

biodiversity preservation driven by solid 2023 results on both fronts

"Say on Climate" resolution approved by 99.30% of the votes cast "Say on Biodiversity" resolution approved by 98.65% of the votes cast

At its General Meeting held on April 19, 2024, Icade submitted for the first time two separate resolutions on climate and biodiversity, both of which are key to the low-carbon, rewilded city of 2050. These resolutions relate to the Group's results in terms of climate transition and biodiversity preservation in 2023 against the progress made on the 2030 objectives. This follows on from the Say on Climate and Biodiversity resolution approved twice by over 98% of the votes cast at the 2022 and 2023 General Meetings.

With respect to climate transition, Icade announced 2023 results in line with a 1.5°C pathway approved by the SBTi based on the Net-Zero Standard framework:

A -21% reduction in the Group's emissions in absolute terms between 2019 and 2023 compared with a target of -28% by 2030 and -90% by 2050 vs. 2019 1 ;

-21% reduction in the Group's emissions in absolute terms between 2019 and 2023 compared with a target of -28% by 2030 and -90% by 2050 vs. 2019 ; A -35% reduction in carbon intensity (in kg CO 2 /sq.m) for Commercial Property Investment between 2019 and 2023 vs. a target of -60% between 2019 and 2030;

-35% reduction in carbon intensity (in kg CO /sq.m) for Commercial Property Investment between 2019 and 2023 vs. a target of -60% between 2019 and 2030; A -12% reduction in carbon intensity (in kg CO 2 /sq.m) for Property Development between 2019 and 2023 vs. a target of -41% between 2019 and 2030 2 .

With respect to biodiversity, Icade has made the following commitments:

Rewilding 100% of the Property Development Division's new builds and the Commercial Property Investment Division's two business parks by 2030;

Integrating nature-boosting solutions into 90% of buildings excluding business parks by 2026.

In 2023, Icade created an in-house methodology for measuring biodiversity alongside ecologists using recognised benchmarks and published its first results. 52% of the property development projects launched in 2023 had a positive impact on nature between the pre-project and post-project periods. In addition, Icade published a breakdown of the biodiversity indicators for the Commercial Property Investment Division's business parks (impact on soil, fauna, flora, water, etc.) in its universal registration document.