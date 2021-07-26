PRESS RELEASE

Paris, July 26, 2021, 7:30 a.m.

ICADE - OFFICE PROPERTY INVESTMENT DIVISION

FURTHER ASSET ROTATION AND AROUND 30,000 SQ.M

OF OFFICE SPACE PRE-LET

Following on from the announcement of its half-year results, Icade's Office Property Investment business continues to show strong momentum. As such, the Company is pleased to report:

The sale of the Silky Way building in Lyon for €138m,

The opportunistic acquisition of the Équinove complex in Le Plessis-Robinson for €183m,

Plessis-Robinson for €183m, The pre-letting of 30,000 sq.m of space in two pipeline assets (Fresk and Edenn) to first- rate tenants, bringing new or renewed leases to over 110,000 sq.m so far this year.

Sale of shares in SCI Silky Way, owner of the building of the same name in the Greater Lyon

area, for €138m

On July 22, Icade signed an agreement to sell, subject to conditions precedent, all of its shares in SCI Silky Way, the owner of the building of the same name located at the heart of the Carré de Soie district in Villeurbanne (Rhône) to NOTAPIERRE, an SCPI fund managed by UNOFI-GESTION D'ACTIFS.

Completed in 2015, the building has a floor area of roughly 36,500 sq.m. and is fully let to Alstom Transport. The transaction is expected to be closed in October, once customary conditions precedent have been satisfied.

Following the sale of the Millénaire 1 (Paris, 19th district) and Le Loire (Villejuif) buildings for €324m in April, this transaction brings the total amount of core asset disposals since the start of 2021 to €462m. These sales were completed at a +9.8% average premium to NAV as of 12/31/2020, in line with values as of 12/31/2019.

Consistent with its strategic priorities, Icade will use the proceeds from these disposals to fund the Office Property Investment Division's development pipeline, Icade Santé's expansion and the Group's deleveraging.