Strong asset rotation at Icade's Office Property Investment division: • 2021 disposal plan completed • 2022 disposal plan: a preliminary agreemen...

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, December 29, 2021, 6:30 p.m.

STRONG ASSET ROTATION AT

ICADE'S OFFICE PROPERTY INVESTMENT DIVISION:

2021 DISPOSAL PLAN COMPLETED

2022 DISPOSAL PLAN: A PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT SIGNED FOR €186M

2021 DISPOSAL PLAN COMPLETED WITH THE SALE OF AN OFFICE BUILDING IN BOULOGNE-

BILLANCOURT FOR €45M

Following the signing of a bilateral preliminary agreement with a leading French institutional investor on November 10, 2021, Icade has today completed the sale of an office building located at 11-15 avenue Morizet in Boulogne-Billancourt(Hauts-de-Seine) for €45m excluding duties.

Situated in the very heart of the city and only 100 metres from the Marcel Sembat metro station, the building features almost 5,000 sq.m of office space and 131 parking spaces. Since 2008, the building has been fully leased to the holding company of a leading global network of communications and advertising agencies.

Four sales were completed in 2021 for a total of €507m at a roughly 11% average premium to appraised value as of December 31, 2020. This reflects how well Icade was able to carry out its 2021 disposal plan and the strong liquidity in the market for core office assets. The proceeds from the sale of the core assets in Icade's portfolio will be reinvested in the office development pipeline and the expansion of Icade Santé. They will also help Icade to maintain a good LTV ratio.

2022 DISPOSAL PLAN: A PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT TO SELL A BUILDING

IN THE MILLÉNAIRE BUSINESS PARK (19TH DISTRICT OF PARIS) SIGNED FOR €186M

On December 21, 2021, Icade signed a bilateral preliminary agreement with leading institutional investors to sell the Millénaire 4 building located in the Millénaire business park in the 19th district of Paris for €186m.

In 2022, Icade will remain proactive and opportunistic with respect to its disposal plan for core offices as asset and capital rotation are key elements of its strategy to create value.