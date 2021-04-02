Log in
Icade : Combined General Meeting of April 23, 2021 information concerning the availability of preparatory documents

04/02/2021 | 02:38am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Paris, April 02, 2021, 8:30 a.m.

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF APRIL 23, 2021

INFORMATION CONCERNING THE AVAILABILITY OF PREPARATORY

DOCUMENTS

As indicated in the press release of 19 March 2021, the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on March 12, 2021, decided to hold the Combined General Meeting of April 23, 2021 at 9.30 a.m. behind closed doors, outside the physical presence of shareholders and other persons entitled to attend.

The advanced notice of meeting of Combined Shareholders' General Meeting, including the agenda and the text of the resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors for approval at the meeting, was published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) dated 19 March 2021 under no. 34. This notice is accessible on the Company's website at https://www.icade.fr/.

The notice of meeting containing the principal methods of participating and voting at the meeting will be published in the issue of the BALO to be published on 2 April 2021. This notice will also be available on the Company's website at https://www.icade.fr/.

The documents and information related to this Meeting will be made available in accordance with the legal and regulatory provisions in force. The documents referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code may be consulted and downloaded on the Company's website at https://www.icade.fr/finance/actionnaires/assemblees-generales.

ABOUT ICADE

DESIRABLE PLACES TO LIVE

As an office and healthcare property investment company (portfolio worth €14.7bn on a full consolidation basis as of 12/31/2020) and a developer of homes, offices and public amenities (2020 economic revenue of €825m), Icade designs, builds, manages and invests in cities, neighbourhoods and buildings that are innovative, diverse, inclusive and connected, with a reduced carbon footprint. Desirable places to live and work. In collaboration with its stakeholders, Icade has made low carbon a strategic priority in order to reinvent real estate and create cities that are healthier, happier and more hospitable. Icade is a key player in Greater Paris and major French cities. It is listed as a "SIIC" on Euronext Paris and its leading shareholder is the Caisse des Dépôts group.

The text of this press release is available on the Icade website: www.icade.fr/en/

CONTACTS

Anne-Sophie Lanaute

Charlotte Pajaud-Blanchard

Head of Financial Communication and Investor Relations

Press Relations Manager

+33 (0)1 41 57 70 29

+33 (0)1 41 57 71 19

anne-sophie.lanaute@icade.fr

charlotte.pajaud-blanchard@icade.fr

Disclaimer

Icade SA published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 06:37:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
