Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Icahn Enterprises L.P.
News
Summary
IEP
US4511001012
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.
(IEP)
Report
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
03:49:33 2023-03-14 pm EDT
50.29
USD
-0.19%
03:35p
Carl Icahn Says We Own More Illumina Stock Than All Their Board Members Combined-CNBC Interview
RE
03:35p
Carl icahn says illumina should get rid of grail…
RE
03:26p
Carl icahn says can't justify prices of some tech stocks…
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
CARL ICAHN SAYS ILLUMINA IS GOOD EXAMPLE OF WHAT'S WRONG WITH CO…
03/14/2023 | 03:24pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
CARL ICAHN SAYS ILLUMINA IS GOOD EXAMPLE OF WHAT'S WRONG WITH CORP. AMERICA - CNBC INTERVIEW
© Reuters 2023
All news about ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.
03:35p
Carl Icahn Says We Own More Illumina Stock Than All Their Board Members Combined-CNBC I..
RE
03:35p
Carl icahn says illumina should get rid of grail…
RE
03:26p
Carl icahn says can't justify prices of some tech stocks…
RE
03:26p
Carl icahn says illumina's purchase of grail is "insane"…
RE
03:24p
Carl icahn says illumina is good example of what's wrong with co…
RE
03:21p
Carl icahn says our book is more short than long…
RE
03:20p
Carl icahn says our economy is breaking…
RE
03:16p
Carl icahn says powell has to increase interest rates sooner or…
RE
03/13
Healthcare Shares Climb Amid Deal News -- Healthcare Roundup
DJ
03/13
Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Close with Solid Monday Gains
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
11 858 M
-
-
Net income 2023
239 M
-
-
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
75,2x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
17 817 M
17 817 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,50x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees
20 041
Free-Float
95,3%
More Financials
Chart ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
50,39 $
Average target price
70,00 $
Spread / Average Target
38,9%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Willetts
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ted Papapostolou
Chief Financial, Director & Accounting Officer
Carl Celian Icahn
Chairman
Alvin Buzzy Krongard
Independent Director
Michael Nevin
Managing Director & Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.
-0.51%
17 817
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA
-6.63%
15 947
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION
-5.05%
9 156
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.
8.32%
8 328
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.
-0.65%
6 771
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED
7.58%
4 224
More Results
