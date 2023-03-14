Advanced search
    IEP   US4511001012

ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.

(IEP)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:49:33 2023-03-14 pm EDT
50.29 USD   -0.19%
03:35pCarl Icahn Says We Own More Illumina Stock Than All Their Board Members Combined-CNBC Interview
RE
03:35pCarl icahn says illumina should get rid of grail…
RE
03:26pCarl icahn says can't justify prices of some tech stocks…
RE
CARL ICAHN SAYS ILLUMINA'S PURCHASE OF GRAIL IS "INSANE"…

03/14/2023 | 03:26pm EDT
CARL ICAHN SAYS ILLUMINA'S PURCHASE OF GRAIL IS "INSANE"


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11 858 M - -
Net income 2023 239 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 75,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 17 817 M 17 817 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,50x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 20 041
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.
Duration : Period :
Icahn Enterprises L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 50,39 $
Average target price 70,00 $
Spread / Average Target 38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Willetts President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ted Papapostolou Chief Financial, Director & Accounting Officer
Carl Celian Icahn Chairman
Alvin Buzzy Krongard Independent Director
Michael Nevin Managing Director & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.-0.51%17 817
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-6.63%15 947
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION-5.05%9 156
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.8.32%8 328
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.-0.65%6 771
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED7.58%4 224