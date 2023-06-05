Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Icahn Enterprises L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IEP   US4511001012

ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.

(IEP)
  Report
2023-06-05
22.78 USD   +3.26%
CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Icahn Enterprises Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 10, 2023

06/05/2023 | 12:38pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Icahn Enterprises L.P. ("Icahn Enterprises") (NASDAQ: IEP) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between August 2, 2018 and May 9, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Icahn Enterprises, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/icahn-enterprises-class-action-submission-form?prid=40254&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Icahn Enterprises includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Icahn Enterprises was inflating its net asset value; (ii) the Company was using money taken in from new investors to pay out dividends to old investors; (iii) as a result, the Company would become the subject of criminal and/or regulatory scrutiny; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: July 10, 2023

Aggrieved Icahn Enterprises investors only have until July 10, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-remind-icahn-enterprises-investors-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-july-10-2023-301842404.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


© PRNewswire 2023
