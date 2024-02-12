Icahn Enterprises L.P. is a diversified holding company, which owns subsidiaries engaged in the operating businesses: Investment, Energy, Automotive, Food Packaging, Real Estate, Home Fashion and Pharma. The Company's Investment segment is comprised of various private investment funds (Investment Funds). It conducts its Energy segment through its owned subsidiary, CVR Energy, Inc. (CVR Energy). It conducts its Automotive segment through its wholly owned subsidiary, Icahn Automotive Group LLC (Icahn Automotive). The Company conducts its Food Packaging segment through its owned subsidiary, Viskase Companies, Inc. Its Real Estate segment consists primarily of investment properties, the development and sale of single-family homes and the management of a country club. It conducts its Home Fashion segment through its wholly owned subsidiary, WestPoint Home LLC (WPH). It conducts its Pharma segment through its wholly owned subsidiary, Vivus LLC.