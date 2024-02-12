Feb 12 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn on Monday reported a 9.91 % stake in Jetblue Airways Corp as of Feb. 1, according to a filing. (Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
