Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Icahn Enterprises L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IEP   US4511001012

ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.

(IEP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:15:27 2023-05-25 pm EDT
18.95 USD   -20.86%
01:05pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RESPECTED LAW FIRM, Encourages Icahn Enterprises L.P. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - IEP
NE
01:03pIcahn Enterprises Investors : July 10, 2023 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
BU
01:02pCarl Icahn's IEP slumps after old rival Ackman reignites feud
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Carl Icahn's IEP slumps after old rival Ackman reignites feud

05/25/2023 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square Capital, speaks at the WSJ Digital Conference in Laguna Beach

(Reuters) - Shares of billionaire Carl Icahn's investment firm plunged to their lowest in nearly two decades on Thursday, a day after old rival Bill Ackman called out the company's high valuation.

Icahn Enterprises LP's stock tumbled as much as 24.7% to $18.03, deepening losses of more than 60% that were recorded following short-seller Hindenburg Research's scathing attack on the company three weeks ago.

"(IEP's dividend) yield is generated by returning capital to outside shareholders, which is in turn funded by the company selling stock to investors," Ackman tweeted on Wednesday, echoing Hindenburg's allegation that IEP was relying on a "Ponzi-like structure" to pay dividends.

Ackman said he held no long or short positions in the stock.

In a memorable clash a decade ago, the billionaire had shorted supplement company Herbalife, in which activist investor Icahn was a shareholder.

IEP did not respond to requests for comment on Ackman's tweet.

At least one technical indicator suggests that the selloff in IEP shares is overdone, with the stock having traded below 30 on the relative strength index (RSI) since May 22.

An RSI score of 70 and above points to an overbought stock, while a reading of 30 or below indicates that it is oversold. 

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HERBALIFE LTD. -7.73% 11.16 Delayed Quote.-18.68%
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P. -20.64% 18.99 Delayed Quote.-52.73%
THE HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATION 0.53% 74.14 Delayed Quote.-3.49%
All news about ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.
01:05pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RESPECTED LAW FIRM, Encourages Icahn Enterprises L.P. Investors to Se..
NE
01:03pIcahn Enterprises Investors : July 10, 2023 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action &nd..
BU
01:02pCarl Icahn's IEP slumps after old rival Ackman reignites feud
RE
12:21pIcahn Enterprises Shares Fall After Ackman Questions Valuation After Hindenburg Report
MT
11:58aGlobal markets live: Nvidia, Snowflake, Best Buy, Verizon, Microsoft..
MS
11:53aIcahn enterprises shares hit lowest since 2004; last down 21.9%…
RE
09:30aNvidia sparks AI rally
MS
05:54aCarl Icahn to Reportedly Obtain Enough Support for at Least One Seat on Illumina's Boar..
MT
05:46aIep Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Icahn Enterprises L.P. Investors of a Class ..
PR
05/24Lost Money in Icahn Enterprises L.P.?
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11 812 M - -
Net income 2023 38,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 239x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 8 839 M 8 839 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 20 041
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.
Duration : Period :
Icahn Enterprises L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 23,94 $
Average target price 43,00 $
Spread / Average Target 79,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David P. Willetts President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ted Papapostolou Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Carl Celian Icahn Chairman
Alvin Buzzy Krongard Independent Director
Michael Nevin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.-52.73%8 839
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA0.17%17 843
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION-16.15%8 367
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.-14.93%6 237
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.-6.91%5 958
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-4.55%3 810
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer