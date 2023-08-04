Shares of banks and other financial institutions slipped alongside Treasury yields after a reported slowdown in the pace of jobs growth.

Commerzbank fell even after the German bank boosted its projection for net interest income, as the jump in interest rates generated surprisingly profitable loans for the firm.

Icahn Enterprises plunged after Carl Icahn's firm bowed to pressure from rival activist investment firm Hindenburg Research, slashing its dividend in half and abandoning a short-selling. Mr. Icahn vowed the firm would "stick to its knitting."

Google parent Alphabet has sold a substantial portion of its stake in Robinhood Markets.

Wells Fargo and Societe Generale were the latest Wall Street banks to settle with the Securities and Exchange Commission over claims that their use of messaging apps circumvented record-keeping rules.

