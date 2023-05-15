Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Icahn Enterprises L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IEP   US4511001012

ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.

(IEP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:04:45 2023-05-15 am EDT
35.98 USD   +1.64%
10:31aGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP)
BU
07:31aIllumina sends letter to shareholders detailing why Illumina's nominees far outmatch Icahn's slate in skills and experience
PR
05/13ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Icahn Enterprises L.P. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - IEP
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP)

05/15/2023 | 10:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming July 10, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Icahn Enterprises L.P. (“Icahn Enterprises” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IEP) securities between August 2, 2018 and May 9, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your Icahn Enterprises investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/Icahn-Enterprises-LP/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On May 2, 2023, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Icahn Enterprises’ “last reported indicative year-end [net asset value] of $5.6 billion is inflated by at least 22%.” The report also claimed that the Company operates a “ponzi-like economic structure” and “has been using money taken in from new investors to pay out dividends to old investors.”

On this news, Icahn Enterprises’ share price fell $10.06 per share, or 20%, to close at $40.36 per share on May 2, 2023.

Then, on May 10, 2023, before the market opened, Icahn Enterprises filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the SEC for the period ended March 31, 2023. Therein, the Company stated that the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York contacted Icahn Enterprises on May 3, 2023 seeking production of information relating to the Company, certain of its affiliates’ “corporate governance, capitalization, securities offerings, dividends, valuation, marketing materials, due diligence and other materials.” The Company claimed it is “cooperating with the request” and is “providing documents in response to the voluntary request for information.”

On this news, Icahn Enterprises’ share price fell $5.75 per share, or 15.1%, to close at $32.22 per share on May 10, 2023.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Icahn Enterprises was inflating its net asset value; (2) that the Company was using money taken in from new investors to pay out dividends to old investors; (3) that, as a result, the Company would become the subject of criminal and/or regulatory scrutiny; and (4) that as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Icahn Enterprises securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than July 10, 2023 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.
10:31aGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action L..
BU
07:31aIllumina sends letter to shareholders detailing why Illumina's nominees far outmatch Ic..
PR
05/13ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Icahn Enterprises L.P. Investors to Secure C..
PR
05/13Icahn Enterprises Deadline Alert : Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encou..
PR
05/12Icahn Enterprises L.p. (nasdaq : IEP) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard L..
PR
05/12Shareholder Alert : Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Class Action Against Icahn Enterprise..
BU
05/12ISS backs one of Icahn's nominees for Illumina 
RE
05/12Shareholder Action Reminder : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Icahn Enterprise..
BU
05/12Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Up Premarket; Icahn Enterprises P..
MT
05/11Icahn Alert : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been F..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11 812 M - -
Net income 2023 38,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 354x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 12 516 M 12 516 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,06x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 20 041
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.
Duration : Period :
Icahn Enterprises L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 35,40 $
Average target price 43,00 $
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David P. Willetts President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ted Papapostolou Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Carl Celian Icahn Chairman
Alvin Buzzy Krongard Independent Director
Michael Nevin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.-30.11%12 516
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-1.53%17 643
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION-22.82%7 702
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.-6.21%6 975
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.-9.12%5 978
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED0.76%4 075
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer