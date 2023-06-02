Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Icahn Enterprises L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IEP   US4511001012

ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.

(IEP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-02 pm EDT
22.06 USD   +1.15%
06/02ICAHN ENTERPRISES CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Icahn Enterprises L.P. - IEP
PR
06/02Illumina expands board after fight with Icahn
RE
06/02IEP Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Icahn Enterprises L.P. Securities Fraud Lawsuit
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ICAHN ENTERPRISES CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Icahn Enterprises L.P. - IEP

06/02/2023 | 10:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW ORLEANS, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until July 10, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against  Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NasdaqGS: IEP), if they purchased the Company's securities between August 2, 2018 and May 9, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period").  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

Get Help

Icahn investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-iep/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.  Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Icahn and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On May 10, 2023, pre-market, the Company disclosed that the U.S. Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York contacted Icahn Enterprises on May 3, 2023 seeking production of information relating to the Company and certain of its affiliates' "corporate governance, capitalization, securities offerings, dividends, valuation, marketing materials, due diligence and other materials."

On this news, shares of Icahn fell $5.75 per share, or 15.1%, to close at $32.22 per share on May 10, 2023.

The case is Osaneme Okaro v. Icahn Enterprises L.P., No. 23-cv-21773.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icahn-enterprises-shareholder-alert-claimsfiler-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-icahn-enterprises-lp---iep-301841680.html

SOURCE ClaimsFiler


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.
06/02ICAHN ENTERPRISES CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Le..
PR
06/02Illumina expands board after fight with Icahn
RE
06/02IEP Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Icahn Enterprises L.P. Securities Fraud Lawsuit
PR
06/02IEP Jakubowitz Law Reminds Icahn Enterprises Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline ..
PR
06/01ROSEN, TOP RANKED GLOBAL COUNSEL, Encourages Icahn Enterprises L.P. Investors to Secure..
NE
06/01Iep Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Icahn Enterprises L.P. Investors of a Class ..
PR
05/31FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Action on Behalf of Shareholders of ..
PR
05/30Illumina CEO survived Icahn's challenge by more than 2-to-1 margin
RE
05/30Illumina CEO survived Icahn's challenge by more than 2-to-1 margin
RE
05/30Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Icahn Enterprises L.P...
PR
More news
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer