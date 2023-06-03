ICAHN ENTERPRISES DEADLINE ALERT: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Icahn Enterprises To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, June 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Icahn Enterprises L.P. ("Icahn Enterprises" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IEP) and reminds investors of the July 10, 2023 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Icahn Enterprises was inflating its net asset value; (2) that the Company was using money taken in from new investors to pay out dividends to old investors; (3) that, as a result, the Company would become the subject of criminal and/or regulatory scrutiny; and (4) that as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On May 2, 2023, well-known short-seller Hindenburg Research issued an investigative report on Icahn Enterprises L.P., the "~$18 billion market cap holding company run by corporate raider and activist investor Carl Icahn, who, along with his son Brett, own approximately 85% of the company." The Hindenburg report states that "Icahn Enterprises' current dividend yield is ~15.8%, making it the highest dividend yield of any U.S. large cap company by far, with the next closest at ~9.9%," and alleges that "the dividend is entirely unsupported by IEP's cash flow and investment performance, which has been negative for years."

Hindenburg "estimate[s] that IEP's last reported indicative year-end NAV of $5.6 billion is inflated by at least 22%, due to a combination of overly aggressive marks on IEP's less liquid/private investments and continued year to date underperformance."

Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. dropped by more than 20% in intraday trading on May 2, 2023.

Then, on May 10, 2023, The Wall Street Journal released an article entitled "Icahn Enterprises Under Federal Investigation." The article stated, in pertinent part, "federal prosecutors opened an inquiry into Carl Icahn's investment company, the day after the Hindenburg Research report said the firm was inflating the value of its assets." The article reported that the day after the Hindenburg Research report was released, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York contacted Icahn Enterprises asking for information about corporate governance, dividends and other topics."

On this news, Icahn Enterprise shares went down by as much as 19% in intraday trading on May 10, 2023.

