  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Icahn Enterprises L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IEP   US4511001012

ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.

(IEP)
2023-06-20
27.33 USD   -2.20%
IEP Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Icahn Enterprises L.P. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

06/20/2023 | 10:30am EDT
Shareholders with losses of $100,000 or more are encouraged to contact the firm. 

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Icahn Enterprises L.P. ("Icahn Enterprises" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IEP).

Class Period: August 2, 2018May 9, 2023
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 10, 2023

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Icahn Enterprises lawsuit, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/Icahn-Enterprises-LP/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On May 2, 2023, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Icahn Enterprises' "last reported indicative year-end [net asset value] of $5.6 billion is inflated by at least 22%." The report also claimed that the Company operates a "ponzi-like economic structure" and "has been using money taken in from new investors to pay out dividends to old investors."

On this news, Icahn Enterprises' share price fell $10.06 per share, or 20%, to close at $40.36 per share on May 2, 2023.

Then, on May 10, 2023, before the market opened, Icahn Enterprises filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the SEC for the period ended March 31, 2023. Therein, the Company stated that the U.S. Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York contacted Icahn Enterprises on May 3, 2023 seeking production of information relating to the Company, certain of its affiliates' "corporate governance, capitalization, securities offerings, dividends, valuation, marketing materials, due diligence and other materials." The Company claimed it is "cooperating with the request" and is "providing documents in response to the voluntary request for information."

On this news, Icahn Enterprises' share price fell $5.75 per share, or 15.1%, to close at $32.22 per share on May 10, 2023.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Icahn Enterprises was inflating its net asset value; (2) that the Company was using money taken in from new investors to pay out dividends to old investors; (3) that, as a result, the Company would become the subject of criminal and/or regulatory scrutiny; and (4) that as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iep-investors-have-opportunity-to-lead-icahn-enterprises-lp-securities-fraud-lawsuit-301853810.html

