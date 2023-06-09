Advanced search
    IEP   US4511001012

ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.

(IEP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-08 pm EDT
27.77 USD   +2.70%
05:46aIEP Jakubowitz Law Reminds Icahn Enterprises Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 10, 2023
PR
06/08Iep Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Icahn Enterprises L.P. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline
PR
06/07ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Icahn Enterprises L.P. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - IEP
NE
IEP Jakubowitz Law Reminds Icahn Enterprises Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 10, 2023

06/09/2023 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/icahn-enterprises-class-action-loss-submission-form/?id=40544&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Icahn Enterprises between August 2, 2018 and May 9, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until July 10, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Icahn Enterprises L.P. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Icahn Enterprises was inflating its net asset value; (ii) the Company was using money taken in from new investors to pay out dividends to old investors; (iii) as a result, the Company would become the subject of criminal and/or regulatory scrutiny; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (628) 895-0423
F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iep-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-icahn-enterprises-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-july-10-2023-301846741.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


