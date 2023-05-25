Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Icahn Enterprises L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IEP   US4511001012

ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.

(IEP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:15:33 2023-05-25 pm EDT
18.94 USD   -20.89%
01:05pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RESPECTED LAW FIRM, Encourages Icahn Enterprises L.P. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - IEP
NE
01:03pIcahn Enterprises Investors : July 10, 2023 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
BU
01:02pCarl Icahn's IEP slumps after old rival Ackman reignites feud
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Icahn Enterprises Investors: July 10, 2023 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser

05/25/2023 | 01:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

National plaintiffs law firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP encourages investors in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (“Icahn Enterprises” or the “Company”) who suffered losses from purchasing Icahn Enterprises securities (NASDAQ: IEP) between August 2, 2018 and May 9, 2023 to contact us immediately regarding pending securities fraud class action against Icahn Enterprises. The deadline to apply to be a lead plaintiff is July 10, 2023.

Class Period: August 2, 2018 – May 9, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: July 10, 2023

Case information: lieffcabraser.com/securities/icahn-enterprises

Contact us: Email or text investorinfo@lchb.com or call 1-800-541-7358

Icahn Enterprises is a master limited partnership holding company that owns subsidiaries engaged in a variety of business sectors. Defendant Carl C. Icahn (“Icahn”) and his affiliates owned approximately 85% of the depositary units in Icahn Enterprises as of December 31, 2022.

The action alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Icahn Enterprises artificially inflated its net asset value; (2) the Company funded dividends paid to old investors with money from new investors; and (3) Icahn Enterprises was likely to become subject of criminal and/or regulatory scrutiny.

On May 2, 2023, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging that Icahn Enterprises inflated its 2022 year-end net asset value by at least 22%. The report also claimed that Icahn Enterprises operated like a ponzi scheme by using money taken from new investors to pay out dividends to old investors. On this news, the price of Icahn Enterprises depositary units fell $10.06, or 19.95%, to close at $40.36 per share on May 2, 2023.

On May 10, 2023, Icahn Enterprises filed a Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 that disclosed that the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York requested information from Icahn Enterprises relating to its “corporate governance, capitalization, securities offerings, dividends, valuation, marketing materials, due diligence and other materials.” On this news, the price of Icahn Enterprises depositary units fell $5.75, or 15.14%, to close at $32.22 per share on May 10, 2023.

About Lieff Cabraser

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, with over 120 attorneys in offices in San Francisco, New York, Nashville, and Munich, Germany, is an internationally-recognized law firm committed to advancing the rights of investors and promoting corporate responsibility. Recognized as a “Plaintiffs’ Powerhouse” by Law360, Lieff Cabraser has litigated some of the most important civil cases in the United States, and has assisted clients in recovering over $127 billion in verdicts and settlements. For over 50 years, Lieff Cabraser has remained committed to ensuring access to justice for all.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.
01:05pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RESPECTED LAW FIRM, Encourages Icahn Enterprises L.P. Investors to Se..
NE
01:03pIcahn Enterprises Investors : July 10, 2023 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action &nd..
BU
01:02pCarl Icahn's IEP slumps after old rival Ackman reignites feud
RE
12:21pIcahn Enterprises Shares Fall After Ackman Questions Valuation After Hindenburg Report
MT
11:58aGlobal markets live: Nvidia, Snowflake, Best Buy, Verizon, Microsoft..
MS
11:53aIcahn enterprises shares hit lowest since 2004; last down 21.9%…
RE
09:30aNvidia sparks AI rally
MS
05:54aCarl Icahn to Reportedly Obtain Enough Support for at Least One Seat on Illumina's Boar..
MT
05:46aIep Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Icahn Enterprises L.P. Investors of a Class ..
PR
05/24Lost Money in Icahn Enterprises L.P.?
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11 812 M - -
Net income 2023 38,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 239x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 8 839 M 8 839 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 20 041
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.
Duration : Period :
Icahn Enterprises L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 23,94 $
Average target price 43,00 $
Spread / Average Target 79,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David P. Willetts President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ted Papapostolou Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Carl Celian Icahn Chairman
Alvin Buzzy Krongard Independent Director
Michael Nevin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.-52.73%8 839
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA0.17%17 843
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION-16.15%8 367
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.-14.93%6 237
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.-6.91%5 958
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-4.55%3 810
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer