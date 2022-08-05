Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Icahn Enterprises L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IEP   US4511001012

ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.

(IEP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:33 2022-08-05 am EDT
53.04 USD   -0.21%
09:26aICAHN ENTERPRISES L P : 526 kb
PU
08:39aIcahn Enterprises L.P. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
AQ
07:04aWall Street Mixed Pre-Bell, Europe Down, Asia Up
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Icahn Enterprises L P : 526 KB

08/05/2022 | 09:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Icahn Enterprises L.P.

Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation

August 5, 2022

1

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements we make in this presentation, including statements regarding our future performance and plans for our businesses and potential acquisitions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will" or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements about the expected future business and financial performance of Icahn Enterprises L.P. and its subsidiaries. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including economic, competitive, legal and other factors, including the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy, financial markets and industries in which our subsidiaries operate; the impacts from the Russia/Ukraine conflict, including economic volatility and the impacts of export controls and other economic sanctions. Accordingly, there is no assurance that our expectations will be realized. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by law. This presentation also includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the back of this presentation.

2

Q2 2022 Highlights and Recent Developments

FINANCIAL

RESULTS

BUSINESS

DEVELOPMENTS

L.P.

UNITHOLDERS

  • For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net income attributable to IEP was $195 million, or $0.64 per depositary unit. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net income attributable to IEP was $26 million, or $0.10 per depositary unit. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, Adjusted EBITDA attributable to IEP was $742 million compared to $627 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021​
  • Second quarter net loss attributableto IEP was $128 million with Adjusted EBITDA attributable to IEP of $126 million. This represents an improvement of $8 million of net loss attributable to IEP and a decrease of $66 million of Adjusted EBITDA attributableto IEP compared to Q2 2021
  • Indicative net asset valueincreased by $1.5 billion as of June 30, 2022, compared to December 31, 2021. The change in indicativenet asset value includes, among other things, changes in the fair value of certain subsidiaries which are not included in our GAAP earnings
  • For the six months ended June 30, 2022, Investment funds had a positive return of 4.3% and for the second quarter had a negative return of 4.8%
  • Our Energy segment had strong performance with net income attributable to IEP of $110 million. Included in the results of the Energy segment is a one-time settlement charge of $79 million
  • During the second quarter, IEP Utility Holdings announced the successful completion of the tender offer of Southwest Gas Holdings, resulting in 2,191,027 shares tendered representing approximately 3.3% of outstanding shares, as of April 29, 2022
  • On August 3, 2022, the Board declared a quarterly distribution in the amount of $2.00 per depositary unit

3

Financial Performance

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Icahn Enterprises

Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Icahn Enterprises(1)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

($Millions)

2022

2021

($Millions)

2022

2021

Operating Segments:

Operating Segments:

Energy

$110

($11)

Energy

$273

$49

Automotive

(15)

(38)

Automotive

13

25

Real Estate

1

(4)

Real Estate

4

(2)

Metals

-

7

Metals

-

12

All Other

(2)

(5)

(2)

All Other

(2)

18

20

Operating Segments

91

(48)

Operating Segments

308

104

Investment

(218)

68

Investment

(194)

87

Holding Company

(1)

(156)

Holding Company

12

1

Consolidated

($128)

($136)

Consolidated

$126

$192

  1. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliations in the Appendix.
  2. All Other operating segments include Food Packaging, Home Fashion, and Pharma. Results for each of these separate segments ca n be found in our

Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliations in the Appendix for Adjusted EBITDA results for each of these separate

4

segments.

Segment: Investment

Segment Description

  • IEP invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds (the"Funds") managed by the Investment segment
  • Fair value of IEP's investment in the Funds was approximately $4.4billion as of June 30, 2022

Summary Segment Financial Results

Highlights and Recent Developments

  • As of June 30, 2022, the Funds had a net short notional exposure of 28% (72% long and 100% short)
  • Return of negative 4.8% for Q2 2022

Significant Holdings

As of June 30, 2022

Investment Segment

($Millions)

Selected Income Statement Data:

Total revenue

(3)

Adjusted EBITDA

Net income (loss)

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to IEP

(3)

Net income (loss) attributable to IEP

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

($430)

$189

$501

$1,132

(440)

186

487

1,124

(493)

145

402

1,007

(194)

87

235

512

(218)

68

196

459

Company

Mkt. Value ($mm)(1)

% Ownership(2)

$747

2.2%

$728

3.3%

$630

8.0%

$509

22.1%

Returns

-4.8%

1.4%

4.3%

10.8%

$444

7.6%

(1)

Based on closing share price as of specified date.

5

(2) Total economic ownership as a percentage of common shares issued and outstanding.

(3)

Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation in the Appendix.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Icahn Enterprises LP published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 13:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.
09:26aICAHN ENTERPRISES L P : 526 kb
PU
08:39aIcahn Enterprises L.P. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
AQ
07:04aWall Street Mixed Pre-Bell, Europe Down, Asia Up
MT
05:09aICAHN ENTERPRISES : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/04ICAHN ENTERPRISES L P : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
08/04Icahn Enterprises Narrows Q2 Net Loss, Revenue Grows 17%; Keeps Quarterly Distribution ..
MT
08/04Earnings Flash (IEP) ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P. Posts Q2 Revenue $3.80B
MT
08/04Icahn Enterprises L.P. Approves Quarterly Distribution, Payable on or About September 2..
CI
08/04Icahn Enterprises L.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months E..
CI
08/01Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Q2 2022 Earnings Conference Call
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 135 M - -
Net income 2022 125 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 124x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16 315 M 16 315 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,61x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 19 536
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.
Duration : Period :
Icahn Enterprises L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 53,15 $
Average target price 70,00 $
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Willetts President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ted Papapostolou Director, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Carl Celian Icahn Chairman
Alvin Buzzy Krongard Independent Director
Michael Nevin Managing Director & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.7.18%16 315
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION44.63%10 128
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.11.34%7 297
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-2.61%6 700
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-31.28%3 827
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.75.13%3 771