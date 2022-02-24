Icahn Enterprises L P : Webcast Q4 2022 2.24 v1

Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements we make in this presentation, including statements regarding our future performance and plans for our businesses and potential acquisitions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will" or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements about the expected future business and financial performance of Icahn Enterprises L.P. and its subsidiaries. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including economic, competitive, legal and other factors, including interest rate increases, the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID- 19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy, financial markets and industries in which our subsidiaries operate; the impacts from the Russia/Ukraine conflict, including economic volatility and the impacts of export controls and other economic sanctions. Accordingly, there is no assurance that our expectations will be realized. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by law. This presentation also includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the back of this presentation.
Q4 2022 Highlights and Recent Developments
FINANCIAL
RESULTS
L.P.
UNITHOLDERS
Full year 2022 net loss attributable to IEP was $183 million, or $0.57 per depositary unit, compared to net loss attributable to IEP of $518 million, or $2.32 per depositary unit, for 2021.
Full year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to IEP(1) was $758 million compared to $273 million for
2021
Fourth quarter net loss attributable to IEP was $255 million with Adjusted EBITDA loss attributable to IEP of $54 million. This is an improvement over prior year fourth quarter results of $141 million in net loss and $389 million Adjusted EBITDA compared to Q4 2021
Indicative net asset value increased by $522 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to December 31, 2021. The change in indicative net asset value includes, among other things, changes in the fair value of certain subsidiaries which are not included in our GAAP earnings
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, Investment funds had a negative return of 2.4% and for the fourth quarter had a negative return of 4.6%
Our Energy segment had strong fourth quarter 2022 performance with net income attributable to IEP of $73 million compared to a loss of $15 million in Q4 2021
On February 22, 2023, the Board declared a quarterly distribution in the amount of $2.00 per depositary unit
Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliations in the Appendix.
Financial Performance
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Icahn Enterprises
Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Icahn Enterprises(1)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
($Millions)
2022
2021
($Millions)
2022
2021
Operating Segments:
Operating Segments:
Energy
$73
($15)
Energy
$168
$40
Automotive
(128)
(121)
Automotive
(43)
(97)
Real Estate
(1)
(3)
Real Estate
3
(3)
Metals
-
167
Metals
-
7
All Other
(2)
(13)
(7)
All Other
(2)
6
12
Operating Segments
(69)
21
Operating Segments
134
(41)
Investment
(204)
(391)
Investment
(183)
(369)
Holding Company
18
(26)
Holding Company
(5)
(33)
Consolidated
($255)
($396)
Consolidated
($54)
($443)
Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliations in the Appendix.
All Other operating segments include Food Packaging, Home Fashion, and Pharma. Results for each of these separate segments can be found in our
Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliations in the Appendix for Adjusted EBITDA results for each of these separate
segments.
Segment: Investment
Segment Description
IEP invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds (the "Funds") managed by the Investment segment
Fair value of IEP's investment in the Funds was approximately $4.2 billion as of December 31, 2022
Summary Segment Financial Results
Highlights and Recent Developments
As of December 31, 2022, the Funds had a net short notional exposure of 47%
Returns of negative 4.6% for Q4 2022
Significant Holdings
As of December 30, 2022
Investment Segment
($Millions)
Selected Income Statement Data:
Total revenue
Adjusted EBITDA(3)
Net income (loss)
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to IEP(3) Net income (loss) attributable to IEP
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
($387)
($799)
($23)
$202
(398)
(804)
(50)
186
(444)
(852)
(223)
(32)
(183)
(369)
(10)
83
(204)
(391)
(89)
(16)
Company
Mkt. Value ($mm)(1)
% Ownership(2)
$796
3.3%
$500
22.0%
$486
12.6%
$433
8.0%
Returns
-4.6%
-8.3%
-2.4%
-0.3%
$409
9.9%
(1)
Based on closing share price as of specified date.
(2)
Total economic ownership as a percentage of common shares issued and outstanding.
(3)
Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation in the Appendix.
