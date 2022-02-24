Advanced search
    IEP   US4511001012

ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.

(IEP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-23 pm EST
53.94 USD   +0.09%
PU
Icahn Enterprises L P : Webcast Q4 2022 2.24 v1

02/24/2023 | 08:55am EST
Icahn Enterprises L.P.

Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation

February 24, 2023

1

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements we make in this presentation, including statements regarding our future performance and plans for our businesses and potential acquisitions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will" or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements about the expected future business and financial performance of Icahn Enterprises L.P. and its subsidiaries. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including economic, competitive, legal and other factors, including interest rate increases, the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID- 19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy, financial markets and industries in which our subsidiaries operate; the impacts from the Russia/Ukraine conflict, including economic volatility and the impacts of export controls and other economic sanctions. Accordingly, there is no assurance that our expectations will be realized. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by law. This presentation also includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the back of this presentation.

2

Q4 2022 Highlights and Recent Developments

FINANCIAL

RESULTS

L.P.

UNITHOLDERS

  • Full year 2022 net loss attributable to IEP was $183 million, or $0.57 per depositary unit, compared to net loss attributable to IEP of $518 million, or $2.32 per depositary unit, for 2021.
  • Full year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to IEP (1) was $758 million compared to $273 million for
    2021​
  • Fourth quarter net loss attributable to IEP was $255 million with Adjusted EBITDA loss attributable to IEP of $54 million. This is an improvement over prior year fourth quarter results of $141 million in net loss and $389 million Adjusted EBITDA compared to Q4 2021
  • Indicative net asset value increased by $522 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to December 31, 2021. The change in indicative net asset value includes, among other things, changes in the fair value of certain subsidiaries which are not included in our GAAP earnings
  • For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, Investment funds had a negative return of 2.4% and for the fourth quarter had a negative return of 4.6%
  • Our Energy segment had strong fourth quarter 2022 performance with net income attributable to IEP of $73 million compared to a loss of $15 million in Q4 2021
  • On February 22, 2023, the Board declared a quarterly distribution in the amount of $2.00 per depositary unit
  1. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliations in the Appendix.

3

Financial Performance

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Icahn Enterprises

Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Icahn Enterprises(1)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

($Millions)

2022

2021

($Millions)

2022

2021

Operating Segments:

Operating Segments:

Energy

$73

($15)

Energy

$168

$40

Automotive

(128)

(121)

Automotive

(43)

(97)

Real Estate

(1)

(3)

Real Estate

3

(3)

Metals

-

167

Metals

-

7

All Other

(2)

(13)

(7)

All Other

(2)

6

12

Operating Segments

(69)

21

Operating Segments

134

(41)

Investment

(204)

(391)

Investment

(183)

(369)

Holding Company

18

(26)

Holding Company

(5)

(33)

Consolidated

($255)

($396)

Consolidated

($54)

($443)

  1. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliations in the Appendix.
  2. All Other operating segments include Food Packaging, Home Fashion, and Pharma. Results for each of these separate segments can be found in our

Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliations in the Appendix for Adjusted EBITDA results for each of these separate

4

segments.

Segment: Investment

Segment Description

  • IEP invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds (the "Funds") managed by the Investment segment
  • Fair value of IEP's investment in the Funds was approximately $4.2 billion as of December 31, 2022

Summary Segment Financial Results

Highlights and Recent Developments

  • As of December 31, 2022, the Funds had a net short notional exposure of 47%
  • Returns of negative 4.6% for Q4 2022

Significant Holdings

As of December 30, 2022

Investment Segment

($Millions)

Selected Income Statement Data:

Total revenue

Adjusted EBITDA(3)

Net income (loss)

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to IEP(3) Net income (loss) attributable to IEP

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

($387)

($799)

($23)

$202

(398)

(804)

(50)

186

(444)

(852)

(223)

(32)

(183)

(369)

(10)

83

(204)

(391)

(89)

(16)

Company

Mkt. Value ($mm)(1)

% Ownership(2)

$796

3.3%

$500

22.0%

$486

12.6%

$433

8.0%

Returns

-4.6%

-8.3%

-2.4%

-0.3%

$409

9.9%

(1)

Based on closing share price as of specified date.

5

(2)

Total economic ownership as a percentage of common shares issued and outstanding.

(3)

Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation in the Appendix.

Disclaimer

Icahn Enterprises LP published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
