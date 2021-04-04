Log in
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.

ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.

(IEP)
Icahn Enterprises L P : taps former GE exec Kekedjian as CEO of Enterprises - WSJ

04/04/2021 | 06:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Investor Carl Icahn pictured in 2014

(Reuters) - Former General Electric Co executive Aris Kekedjian will be named chief executive officer of Icahn Enterprises LP, activist investor Carl Icahn told the Wall Street Journal.

Kekedjian, who was the U.S. conglomerate's chief investment officer until 2019, will be appointed as Icahn Enterprises's CEO and chief operating officer on Monday, Icahn said in an interview with the paper.

Current CEO Keith Cozza and Chief Financial Officer SungHwan Cho are leaving the firm, which houses both Icahn's investment fund and a collection of companies he controls, the WSJ said.

A factor in their departure was neither Cozza nor Cho planned to relocate to the Miami area, where Icahn and the firm recently moved, according to the report.

A new CFO will be named at a later date, the WSJ added.

Icahn Enterprises LP did not respond to Reuters' request for comments early on Sunday.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 734 M - -
Net income 2021 -37,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -344x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 286 M 13 286 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,13x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 23 833
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.
Duration : Period :
Icahn Enterprises L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 70,00 $
Last Close Price 55,05 $
Spread / Highest target 27,2%
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Keith Cozza President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sung Hwan Cho Chief Financial Officer & Director
Carl Celian Icahn Chairman
Alvin Buzzy Krongard Independent Director
Michael Nevin Managing Director & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.8.64%13 286
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.21.54%7 410
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA11.23%7 009
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION47.08%6 175
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED11.52%4 767
GS HOLDINGS CORP.4.53%3 282
