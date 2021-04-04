Icahn Enterprises L P : taps former GE exec Kekedjian as CEO of Enterprises - WSJ

April 4 (Reuters) - Former General Electric Co
executive Aris Kekedjian will be named chief executive officer
of Icahn Enterprises LP, activist investor Carl Icahn
told the Wall Street Journal.
Kekedjian, who was the U.S. conglomerate's chief investment
officer until 2019, will be appointed as Icahn Enterprises's CEO
and chief operating officer on Monday, Icahn said in an
interview with the paper.
Current CEO Keith Cozza and Chief Financial Officer SungHwan
Cho are leaving the firm, which houses both Icahn's investment
fund and a collection of companies he controls, the WSJ said.
A factor in their departure was neither Cozza nor Cho
planned to relocate to the Miami area, where Icahn and the firm
recently moved, according to the report.
A new CFO will be named at a later date, the WSJ added.
Icahn Enterprises LP did not respond to Reuters' request for
comments early on Sunday.
(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru;
Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Frances Kerry)