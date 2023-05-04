Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Icahn Enterprises L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IEP   US4511001012

ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.

(IEP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-04 pm EDT
30.09 USD   -7.61%
04:54pIcahn Enterprises to give $2 per depositary unit days after Hindenburg report
RE
04:54pIcahn Enterprises to give $2 per depositary unit days after Hindenburg report
RE
04:39pIcahn Enterprises to distribute $2 per depositary unit days after Hindenburg report
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Icahn Enterprises to give $2 per depositary unit days after Hindenburg report

05/04/2023 | 04:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 4 (Reuters) - Icahn Enterprises said on Thursday it was planning to distribute $2 per depositary unit for the quarter ended March 31, days after short seller Hindenburg's report sent the investment firm's shares to more than a-decade low.

Its shares rose 6% after the bell as the company said the declaration of the depositary unit was ahead of schedule due to the inquiries following the report.

Hindenburg had on Tuesday accused the investment firm of over-valuing its holdings and relying on a "Ponzi-like" structure to pay dividends that wiped away a fifth of Icahn's empire.

"We would like to reassure our long-term unitholders that the market disruption caused by the self-serving Hindenburg report does not affect IEP's liquidity," said Carl Icahn, billionaire activist investor and chairman of Icahn Enterprises.

Icahn said he disagrees with "the inflammatory assertions" in the Hindenburg report and intend to respond at "length – and to vigorously defend IEP and its unitholders".

Hindenburg did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2023
All news about ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.
04:54pIcahn Enterprises to give $2 per depositary unit days after Hindenburg report
RE
04:54pIcahn Enterprises to give $2 per depositary unit days after Hindenburg report
RE
04:39pIcahn Enterprises to distribute $2 per depositary unit days after Hindenburg report
RE
04:26pIcahn Enterprises issues statement
PR
05/03Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Date Change For Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call
PR
05/03Carl Icahn's investment firm tumbles 18% after Hindenburg attack
RE
05/03Hunter Turns Prey : investor activist Carl Icahn himself under attack by shortseller Hinde..
AQ
05/03Marketmind - Bank reverb frames Fed decision
RE
05/03Marketmind: Deja vu for Powell, as bank and debt fears revive
RE
05/03News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11 858 M - -
Net income 2023 239 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 48,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 11 516 M 11 516 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,97x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 20 041
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.
Duration : Period :
Icahn Enterprises L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 32,57 $
Average target price 70,00 $
Spread / Average Target 115%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David P. Willetts President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ted Papapostolou Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Carl Celian Icahn Chairman
Alvin Buzzy Krongard Independent Director
Michael Nevin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.-35.71%11 516
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-1.95%17 623
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION-14.99%8 077
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.-8.85%6 827
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.-4.79%6 273
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED0.76%4 246
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer