Feb 16 (Reuters) - Icahn Enterprises LP:
* ICAHN NEARS DEAL FOR JETBLUE BOARD SEATS - WSJ
* ACTIVIST INVESTOR CARL ICAHN IS CLOSE TO A DEAL TO GET TWO JETBLUE AIRWAYS BOARD SEATS – WSJ Source : http://tinyurl.com/2sfzfhmf
|21.28 USD
|+1.38%
|+10.94%
|+23.33%
|10:02pm
Carl Icahn nears deal for JetBlue board seats - WSJ
|RE
|09:51pm
Icahn Nears Deal For Jetblue Board Seats - WSJ
|RE
|21.21 USD
|+1.05%
|+11.12%
|8 623 M $
|7.015 USD
|-2.03%
|+17.68%
|2 429 M $
