    IEP   US4511001012

ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.

(IEP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:30:28 2023-05-17 am EDT
34.63 USD   +1.21%
11:04aInvestor Alert : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate
BU
05:46aThe Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders Of Icahn Enterprises L.p. Of A Class Action Lawsuit And A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of July 10, 2023 - (nasdaq : Iep)
PR
05/16Icahn Enterprises Shareholder Alert By Former Louisiana Attorney General : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Icahn Enterprises L.P. - IEP
BU
Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

05/17/2023 | 11:04am EDT
Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Icahn Enterprises L.P. (“Icahn Enterprises” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IEP) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Icahn Enterprises securities between August 2, 2018 and May 9, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/iep.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Icahn Enterprises was inflating its net asset value; (2) that the Company was using money taken in from new investors to pay out dividends to old investors; (3) that, as a result, the Company would become the subject of criminal and/or regulatory scrutiny; and (4) that as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/iep or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Icahn Enterprises you have until July 10, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11 812 M - -
Net income 2023 38,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 342x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 12 096 M 12 096 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 20 041
Free-Float 91,3%
Technical analysis trends ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 34,21 $
Average target price 43,00 $
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David P. Willetts President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ted Papapostolou Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Carl Celian Icahn Chairman
Alvin Buzzy Krongard Independent Director
Michael Nevin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.-32.46%12 096
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-1.14%17 846
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION-22.82%7 575
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.-12.02%6 507
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.-8.47%5 967
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-0.76%4 004
