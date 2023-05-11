Advanced search
    IEP   US4511001012

ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.

(IEP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-11 pm EDT
31.65 USD   -1.77%
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) Investors

05/11/2023 | 04:21pm EDT
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Icahn Enterprises L.P. (“Icahn Enterprises” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IEP) securities between August 2, 2018 and May 9, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Icahn Enterprises investors have until July 10, 2023 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Icahn Enterprises investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On May 2, 2023, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Icahn Enterprises’ “last reported indicative year-end [net asset value] of $5.6 billion is inflated by at least 22%.” The report also claimed that the Company operates a “ponzi-like economic structure” and “has been using money taken in from new investors to pay out dividends to old investors.”

On this news, Icahn Enterprises’ share price fell $10.06 per share, or 20%, to close at $40.36 per share on May 2, 2023.

Then, on May 10, 2023, before the market opened, Icahn Enterprises filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the SEC for the period ended March 31, 2023. Therein, the Company stated that the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York contacted Icahn Enterprises on May 3, 2023 seeking production of information relating to the Company, certain of its affiliates’ “corporate governance, capitalization, securities offerings, dividends, valuation, marketing materials, due diligence and other materials.” The Company claimed it is “cooperating with the request” and is “providing documents in response to the voluntary request for information.”

On this news, Icahn Enterprises’ share price fell $5.75 per share, or 15.1%, to close at $32.22 per share on May 10, 2023.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Icahn Enterprises was inflating its net asset value; (2) that the Company was using money taken in from new investors to pay out dividends to old investors; (3) that, as a result, the Company would become the subject of criminal and/or regulatory scrutiny; and (4) that as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Icahn Enterprises securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11 812 M - -
Net income 2023 38,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 322x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 11 392 M 11 392 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 20 041
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.
Duration : Period :
Icahn Enterprises L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 32,22 $
Average target price 43,00 $
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David P. Willetts President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ted Papapostolou Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Carl Celian Icahn Chairman
Alvin Buzzy Krongard Independent Director
Michael Nevin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.-36.39%11 392
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-2.15%17 701
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION-26.27%7 788
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.-14.13%6 410
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.-5.41%6 258
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED2.27%4 129
