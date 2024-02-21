Bank of America CEO flags tug-of-war between inflation and higher wages but says consumers are still spending

Chief Executive Brian Moynihan is 'not worried' about competition from proposed credit-card merger but admits 'concern' over regional banks' exposure to commercial real estate.

United Airlines Flight Diverted Due to Damaged Wing. Why It's Not a Big Deal for Boeing.

A United Airlines Boeing 757 flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Denver. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

Reddit Plans to Sell Stock to Loyal Users in Unusual IPO Wager

Social-media company intends to offer shares in the offering to 75,000 of its biggest users.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Names Eli Lilly's Philip Johnson as Next CFO

The newly appointed finance chief will join the biopharma company on March 1.

Icahn Enterprises CEO to become head of Pep Boys

Icahn Enterprises L.P. said Wednesday that its current chief executive, David Willetts, will become CEO of Pep Boys, the automotive aftermarket service chain that it acquired in 2016.

Palo Alto Networks' stock sinks toward worst day on record upon 'abrupt pivot'

Palo Alto Networks will give some product away for free for the time being in an attempt to grow long-term adoption of its "platform."

Amazon Is Joining the Dow Jones Industrial Average

The online retail giant will succeed Walgreens in the storied stock index.

Nokia Partners With Nvidia on AI in Mobile Networks

Nokia said that under the agreement, it will use Nvidia processors with its software to develop cloud network technology and explore how artificial intelligence can help transform the industry.

Walmart's Streaming Play Swamps Roku

The retail giant's acquisition of Vizio raises distribution worries as Roku's platform growth has slowed.

BAE Systems Sees Solid Growth as Global Conflicts Mount

BAE Systems forecast a 6%-8% rise in underlying earnings this year as governments ramp up spending on military equipment, faced with escalating geopolitical tensions, after the defense group reported above-consensus results in 2023.

