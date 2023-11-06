November 06, 2023 at 12:16 am EST

Bain Close to Buying Guidehouse in $5 Billion Deal

The consulting firm spun off from PwC in 2018.

Prudential's Nine-Month Sales Soared

Prudential PLC said its nine-month sales rose significantly due to positive developments in multiple channels and geographic markets.

Westpac Announces Buyback, Raises Dividend Following Strong Results

Westpac said its annual net profit rose by 26% underpinned by growth in key divisions, with the company launching a $980 million share buyback and increasing its dividend.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Sits on Record $157 Billion Cash Pile

The conglomerate's quarterly loss widened, stung by the stock market downturn.

Sam Bankman-Fried and Crypto's Broken Dreams

The convicted FTX founder once stood for crypto's potential primacy over traditional finance. Now, he represents its deflated ambitions.

Fed's Barkin says October data shows gradual cooling of job market

Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin on Friday said the October data showed a 'gradual lessening of the job market.'

Icahn Enterprises Stock Jumps on Reassuring News About the Dividend

Icahn Enterprises halved its dividend last quarter but says Friday it will keep the current $1 payout steady.

Bankman-Fried Faces Lengthy Sentence-And Long Odds on Appeal

Disgraced crypto star Sam Bankman-Fried is staring down a lengthy prison sentence after being convicted of fraud in the collapse of FTX.

Citi to Cardholders: Go Paperless or Else

The bank says it will block access to its app and site if customers refuse to switch to digital bills.

Bring Back Corporate Pension Plans. Seriously.

Higher interest rates and a competitive labor market make the case to bring back a version of the classic retirement benefit.

