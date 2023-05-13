Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Icahn Enterprises L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IEP   US4511001012

ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.

(IEP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-12 pm EDT
35.40 USD   +11.85%
03:04pROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Icahn Enterprises L.P. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - IEP
PR
07:07aIcahn Enterprises Deadline Alert : Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Icahn Enterprises To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
PR
05/12Icahn Enterprises L.p. (nasdaq : IEP) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP)
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Icahn Enterprises L.P. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - IEP

05/13/2023 | 03:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of securities of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) between August 2, 2018 and May 9, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 10, 2023.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Icahn Enterprises securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Icahn Enterprises class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=16028 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 10, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Icahn Enterprises was inflating its net asset value; (2) the Company was using money taken in from new investors to pay out dividends to old investors; (3) as a result, the Company would become the subject of criminal and/or regulatory scrutiny; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Icahn Enterprises class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=16028 mailto:or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equity-alert-rosen-global-investor-counsel-encourages-icahn-enterprises-lp-investors-to-secure-counsel-before-important-deadline-in-securities-class-action--iep-301823570.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.
03:04pROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Icahn Enterprises L.P. Investors to Secure C..
PR
07:07aIcahn Enterprises Deadline Alert : Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encou..
PR
05/12Icahn Enterprises L.p. (nasdaq : IEP) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard L..
PR
05/12Shareholder Alert : Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Class Action Against Icahn Enterprise..
BU
05/12ISS backs one of Icahn's nominees for Illumina 
RE
05/12Shareholder Action Reminder : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Icahn Enterprise..
BU
05/12Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Up Premarket; Icahn Enterprises P..
MT
05/11Icahn Alert : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been F..
BU
05/11Shareholder Action Alert : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Icahn Enterprises L..
BU
05/11Iep Investor Notice : Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Icahn Enterprises L...
BU
More news
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer