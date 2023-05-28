Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Icahn Enterprises L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IEP   US4511001012

ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.

(IEP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-26 pm EDT
20.65 USD   +0.10%
11:33aSecurities Class Action Reminder (nasdaq : IEP): Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Icahn Enterprises L.P. Investors of Upcoming Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
BU
05/27ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Icahn Enterprises L.P. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - IEP
PR
05/27Icahn Enterprises Deadline Alert : Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Icahn Enterprises To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Securities Class Action Reminder (NASDAQ: IEP): Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Icahn Enterprises L.P. Investors of Upcoming Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

05/28/2023 | 11:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida against Icahn Enterprises L.P. (“Icahn Enterprises”) (NASDAQ:IEP). The action charges Icahn Enterprises with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company’s business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Icahn Enterprises’ materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Icahn enterprises’ investors have suffered significant losses.

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR ICAHN ENTERPRISES LOSSES. YOU CAN ALSO CLICK ON THE FOLLOWING LINK OR COPY AND PASTE IN YOUR BROWSER: https://www.ktmc.com/new-cases/icahn-enterprises-lp?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=icahn&mktm=r

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: JULY 10, 2023

CLASS PERIOD: AUGUST 2, 2018 THROUGH MAY 9, 2023

CONTACT AN ATTORNEY TO DISCUSS YOUR RIGHTS:
Jonathan Naji, Esq. at (484) 270-1453 or via email at info@ktmc.com

Kessler Topaz is one of the world’s foremost advocates in protecting the public against corporate fraud and other wrongdoing. Our securities fraud litigators are regularly recognized as leaders in the field individually and our firm is both feared and respected among the defense bar and the insurance bar. We are proud to have recovered billions of dollars for our clients and the classes of shareholders we represent.

ICAHN ENTERPRISES’ ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

On May 2, 2023, market analyst Hindenburg Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Icahn Enterprises’ “last reported indicative year-end [net asset value] of $5.6 billion is inflated by at least 22%.” The report also claimed that the company operates a “ponzi-like economic structure” and “has been using money taken in from new investors to pay out dividends to old investors.”

Following this news, Icahn Enterprises’ share price fell $10.06 per share, or 20%, to close at $40.36 per share on May 2, 2023.

Then, on May 10, 2023, before the market opened, Icahn Enterprises filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the SEC for the period ended March 31, 2023. Therein, the company stated that the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York contacted Icahn Enterprises on May 3, 2023 seeking production of information relating to the company, certain of its affiliates’ “corporate governance, capitalization, securities offerings, dividends, valuation, marketing materials, due diligence and other materials.” Icahn Enterprises claimed the company is “cooperating with the request” and is “providing documents in response to the voluntary request for information.”

Following this news, Icahn Enterprises’ share price fell $5.75 per share, or 15.1%, to close at $32.22 per share on May 10, 2023.

WHAT CAN I DO?

Icahn Enterprises investors may, no later than July 10, 2023, move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff for the class, through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Icahn Enterprises investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information. The class action complaint against Icahn Enterprises, captioned Okaro v. Icahn Enterprises L.P., et al, Case No. 23-cv-21773, is filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida before the Honorable Kevin Michael Moore.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE CASE

WHO CAN BE A LEAD PLAINTIFF?

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country and around the world. The firm has developed a global reputation for excellence and has recovered billions of dollars for victims of fraud and other corporate misconduct. All of our work is driven by a common goal: to protect investors, consumers, employees and others from fraud, abuse, misconduct and negligence by businesses and fiduciaries. The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.
11:33aSecurities Class Action Reminder (na : IEP): Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Ic..
BU
05/27ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Icahn Enterprises L.P. Investors to Secure Cou..
PR
05/27Icahn Enterprises Deadline Alert : Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encou..
PR
05/26News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05/26News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/25Healthcare Shares Slip Amid Economic Worries -- Healthcare Roundup
DJ
05/25Icahn Enterprises continues to tumble following Hindenburg short report, Bill Ackman's ..
AQ
05/25Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Falling Late Thursday
MT
05/25Sector Update: Financial Stocks Steady Late Thursday
MT
05/25Sector Update: Health Care
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11 812 M - -
Net income 2023 38,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 207x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 7 624 M 7 624 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,65x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 20 041
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.
Duration : Period :
Icahn Enterprises L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 20,65 $
Average target price 43,00 $
Spread / Average Target 108%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David P. Willetts President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ted Papapostolou Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Carl Celian Icahn Chairman
Alvin Buzzy Krongard Independent Director
Michael Nevin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.-59.23%7 624
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA0.83%17 758
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION-17.25%8 258
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.-13.21%6 337
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.-9.58%5 725
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-6.06%3 785
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer