Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. ICandy Interactive Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICI   AU000000ICI5

ICANDY INTERACTIVE LIMITED

(ICI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

iCandy Interactive : Application for quotation of securities - ICI

01/14/2022 | 12:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

ICANDY INTERACTIVE LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday January 14, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

ICI

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

522,667

14/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

ICANDY INTERACTIVE LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

87604871712

1.3

ASX issuer code

ICI

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

14/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

ICIOB : OPTION EXPIRING 31-DEC-2022

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

ICI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

522,667

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

6/1/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

12/1/2022

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

14/1/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

522,667

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.02500000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

iCandy Interactive Ltd. published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 05:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ICANDY INTERACTIVE LIMITED
12:42aICANDY INTERACTIVE : Application for quotation of securities - ICI
PU
01/13ICandy Interactive Acquiring 60% Stake in Malaysian Gaming Technology Tools Provider
MT
01/13ICANDY INTERACTIVE : Update - Notification of buy-back - ICI
PU
01/10ICANDY INTERACTIVE : Update - Notification of buy-back - ICI
PU
01/07Game Developer -Crab War
AQ
2021ICANDY INTERACTIVE : Update - Notification of buy-back - ICI
PU
2021ICANDY INTERACTIVE : Update - Notification of buy-back - ICI
PU
2021ICANDY INTERACTIVE : Application for quotation of securities - ICI
PU
2021ICANDY INTERACTIVE : Update - Notification of buy-back - ICI
PU
2021ICANDY INTERACTIVE : Update - Notification of buy-back - ICI
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4,05 M 2,95 M 2,95 M
Net income 2020 -0,30 M -0,22 M -0,22 M
Net cash 2020 11,1 M 8,11 M 8,11 M
P/E ratio 2020 -156x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 106 M 77,2 M 76,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,29x
EV / Sales 2020 14,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart ICANDY INTERACTIVE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
iCandy Interactive Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICANDY INTERACTIVE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kin-Wai Lau Non-Executive Chairman
Keng Lou Lee Chief Technology Officer
Desmond Lee Chief Operations Officer
Robert Kolodziej Independent Non-Executive Director
Marcus Ungar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICANDY INTERACTIVE LIMITED-3.70%77
SNAP INC.-18.39%68 787
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-14.72%5 643
GRUBHUB INC.-19.36%5 591
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-21.87%4 844
ANGI INC.-14.12%4 306