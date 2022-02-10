Log in
    ICI   AU000000ICI5

ICANDY INTERACTIVE LIMITED

(ICI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

iCandy Interactive : Application for quotation of securities - ICI

02/10/2022 | 05:48pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Announcement Summary

Entity name

ICANDY INTERACTIVE LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday February 11, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

ICI

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

250,344,610

11/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

1.1 Name of entity

ICANDY INTERACTIVE LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

87604871712

1.3

ASX issuer code

ICI

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

11/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

19-Nov-2021 10:55

New - Proposed issue of securities - ICI

A placement or other type of issue

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

ICI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

11/2/2022

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

250,344,610

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Part consideration for the acquisition of 100% of Lemon Sky

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.110000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

iCandy Interactive Ltd. published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 22:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 4,05 M 2,93 M 2,93 M
Net income 2020 -0,30 M -0,22 M -0,22 M
Net cash 2020 11,1 M 8,07 M 8,07 M
P/E ratio 2020 -156x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 162 M 117 M 117 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,29x
EV / Sales 2020 14,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart ICANDY INTERACTIVE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
iCandy Interactive Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICANDY INTERACTIVE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kin-Wai Lau Non-Executive Chairman
Keng Lou Lee Chief Technology Officer
Desmond Lee Chief Operations Officer
Robert Kolodziej Independent Non-Executive Director
Marcus Ungar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICANDY INTERACTIVE LIMITED29.63%93
SNAP INC.-14.35%65 427
GRUBHUB INC.-19.36%5 591
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-23.19%4 823
ANGI INC.-3.91%4 446
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-30.08%4 434