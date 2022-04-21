Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. ICandy Interactive Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICI   AU000000ICI5

ICANDY INTERACTIVE LIMITED

(ICI)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/21 02:10:29 am EDT
0.1200 AUD   -4.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

iCandy Interactive : Application for quotation of securities - ICI

04/21/2022 | 04:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement Summary

Entity name

ICANDY INTERACTIVE LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday April 21, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

ICI

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,738,278

21/04/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

ICANDY INTERACTIVE LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code ICI

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 21/4/2022

Registration number 87604871712

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

ICIOB : OPTION EXPIRING 31-DEC-2022

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

ICI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

12/4/2022

19/4/2022

1,738,278

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date 21/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted 1,738,278

onlyFor personal use

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quotedWhat is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.02500000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

iCandy Interactive Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 08:14:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
