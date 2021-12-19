Log in
    ICI   AU000000ICI5

ICANDY INTERACTIVE LIMITED

(ICI)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/17
0.13 AUD   -3.70%
05:30pICANDY INTERACTIVE : Update - Notification of buy-back - ICI
PU
12/14ICANDY INTERACTIVE : Update - Notification of buy-back - ICI
PU
12/12ICANDY INTERACTIVE : Update - Notification of buy-back - ICI
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

iCandy Interactive : Update - Notification of buy-back - ICI

12/19/2021 | 05:30pm EST
Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary



Name of entity

ICANDY INTERACTIVE LIMITED

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

20/12/2021

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

ICI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

6,773,801

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

370,000

Notification of buy-back

Notification of buy-back

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

ICANDY INTERACTIVE LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2

Registration number type

Registration number

ABN

87604871712

1.3

ASX issuer code

ICI

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back

17/9/2021

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update

15/12/2021

1.5 Date of this announcement

20/12/2021

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

ICI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Notification of buy-back

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is: On market buy-back



Notification of buy-back

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details



Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of

+securities to be bought back

36,000,000



3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum

number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum

number of securities

Yes

3A.5a Maximum number of securities proposed to be



bought back

36,000,000

3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

Taylor Collison Limited

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?

No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration

be paid?



AUD - Australian Dollar

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

Notification of buy-back

Notification of buy-back

No



Part 3C - Key dates

On-marketbuy-back

3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date



30/9/2021

3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date



29/9/2022

Part 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

Shareholder approval is not required. Proposed buy back is within the limits permitted by section 257B of the Corporations

Act, which permits the Company to buy back up to 10% of their issued capital on issue within the last 12 months without

shareholder approval.

Notification of buy-back

Disclaimer

iCandy Interactive Ltd. published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 22:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
