iCandy Interactive : Update - Notification of buy-back - ICI

Notification of buy-back
Announcement Summary
Name of entity
ICANDY INTERACTIVE LIMITED
Announcement type
Update announcement
Type of update
Daily buy-back notification
Date of this announcement
27/1/2022
Reason for update
ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back
ICI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
The type of buy-back is:
On market buy-back
Total number of +securities bought back before previous day
13,426,301
Total number of +securities bought back on previous day
1,130,000
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of buy-back
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.
1.2
Registration number type
Registration number
ABN
87604871712
1.3
ASX issuer code
ICI
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Type of update
1.4b Reason for update
1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back
17/9/2021
1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update
25/1/2022
1.5 Date of this announcement
1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back
Notification of buy-back
Part 2 - Type of buy-back
2.1 The type of buy-back is: On market buy-back
Notification of buy-back
Part 3 - Buy-back details
Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason
3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of
+securities to be bought back
36,000,000
3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum
number of +securities
No
3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum
number of securities
Yes
3A.5a Maximum number of securities proposed to be
bought back
3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf
Broker name:
Taylor Collison Limited
3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?
3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?
3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration
be paid?
AUD - Australian Dollar
Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions
3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?
No
Part 3C - Key dates
On-marketbuy-back
3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date
30/9/2021
3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date
29/9/2022
Part 3D - Other Information
3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back
Shareholder approval is not required. Proposed buy back is within the limits permitted by section 257B of the Corporations
Act, which permits the Company to buy back up to 10% of their issued capital on issue within the last 12 months without
shareholder approval.
iCandy Interactive Ltd. published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 22:38:05 UTC.