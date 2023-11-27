Icape: acquires Bordan Electronic Consult

November 27, 2023 at 12:28 pm EST Share

The Icape Group announced today that it has acquired 100% of the assets of German company Bordan Electronic Consult, a supplier specializing in the design of "made-to-measure" technical parts.



Since 2002, Bordan Electronic Consult has been developing a range of services focused on the distribution of technical parts to some thirty customers, mainly based in Germany.



In 2022, the company generated sales of 0.9 million euros and a gross margin of over 35%.



' This new operation should help generate synergies through the pooling of our respective know-how', commented Yann Duigou, the Group's Managing Director.



The objective of this acquisition, in line with our external growth strategy and our previous operations in this high-stake territory, will be to help improve the organic growth and profitability of our local subsidiary", he added.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.