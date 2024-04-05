Regulatory News:

The ICAPE Group (ISIN code: FR001400A3Q3 – Ticker: ALICA), a global technology distributor of printed circuit boards (“PCB”) and custom-made electromechanical parts, today announced the public release and filing with the Autorité des marchés financiers of its annual financial report to December 31, 2023.

The Group's annual financial report includes, in particular:

The management report ;

The corporate governance report;

The declaration of extra-financial performance;

The Group's consolidated financial statements;

Company annual financial statements;

Statutory auditors' reports.

The annual financial report can be consulted on the Group's website, in the Documentation/Financial Reports section.

About the ICAPE Group

Founded in 1999, the ICAPE Group acts as a key technological expert in the PCB and technical parts supply chain. With a global network of 35 subsidiaries and a major presence in China, where most of the world’s PCB production is done, the Group is a one-stop-shop provider for the products and services which are essentials for customers. As of December 31, 2023, the ICAPE Group recorded a consolidated revenue of €179.5 million.

For more information, visit icape-group.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240405471303/en/