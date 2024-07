ICBC Peru Bank SA (ICBC Peru Bank) is a Peru-based company active as a commercial bank. The Bank offers various financial products and services including deposits, transfers, letters of guarantee, financing, leasing and loans, among others. The Company offers also a financing platform for companies specialized in mining activities and foreign trade, with services like purchase of export invoice, import financing or exportation discount. The Bank offers its services through online website and in its office in Lima. ICBC Peru Bank is a subsidiary of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd, a Chinese-based bank, with presence all over the world and providing services to clients from a variety of profiles.

Sector Banks