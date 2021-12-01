Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ICC Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICCH   US44931Q1040

ICC HOLDINGS, INC.

(ICCH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ICC : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3/A)

12/01/2021 | 02:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 3/A
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0104Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Rock Island Investors, LLC
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
2017-03-24 		3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
ICC Holdings, Inc. [ICCH]
(Last) (First) (Middle)
1230 PEACHTREE STREET NE; SUITE 3600
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
2017-03-28
(Street)
ATLANTA GA 30309
6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
___ Form filed by One Reporting Person
_X_ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Rock Island Investors, LLC
1230 PEACHTREE STREET NE; SUITE 3600

ATLANTA, GA30309
X

Leardo Patrick R.
1230 PEACHTREE STREET NE; SUITE 3600

ATLANTA, GA30309
X

Signatures
Rock Island Investors, LLC, By: /s/ John Luckett, Jr., its Authorized Representative 2021-12-01
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
/s/ Patrick R. Leardo 2021-12-01
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) These securities are owned directly by Rock Island Investors, LLC. This Form 3/A is being filed to amend the original Form 3 filed by Rock Island Investors, LLC and Patrick R. Leardo to reflect Rock Island Investors, LLC's pecuniary interest in all securities it owns directly. Mr. Leardo is exempt by virtue of Rule 16a-1(a)(1)(vii) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

ICC Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 19:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ICC HOLDINGS, INC.
02:41pICC : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3/A)
PU
02:41pICC : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
11/12ICC HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
11/10Press release, dated November 9, 2021 - Form 8-K
PU
11/10ICC HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
11/09ICC Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended..
CI
08/13ICC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation..
AQ
08/13Tranche Update on ICC Holdings, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 30, 2018..
CI
08/10Icc Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/10ICC : Reports 2021 Second Quarter and Six Months Results (Form 8-K)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 54,9 M - -
Net income 2020 3,53 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6,87 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 49,7 M 49,7 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,66x
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart ICC HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
ICC Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Arron K. Sutherland President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael R. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Gerald J. Pepping Chairman
Norman D. Schmeichel Chief Information Officer & Vice President
James R. Dingman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ICC HOLDINGS, INC.13.94%50
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.38.93%43 674
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES4.69%36 151
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.7.54%34 321
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-1.10%31 167
SAMPO OYJ25.51%26 891