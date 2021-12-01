ICC : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3/A)
FORM 3/A
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Rock Island Investors, LLC
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
2017-03-24
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
ICC Holdings, Inc. [ICCH]
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
1230 PEACHTREE STREET NE; SUITE 3600
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director
_____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
2017-03-28
(Street)
ATLANTA
GA
30309
6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
___ Form filed by One Reporting Person
_X_ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Rock Island Investors, LLC
1230 PEACHTREE STREET NE; SUITE 3600
ATLANTA, GA30309
X
Leardo Patrick R.
1230 PEACHTREE STREET NE; SUITE 3600
ATLANTA, GA30309
X
Signatures
Rock Island Investors, LLC, By: /s/ John Luckett, Jr., its Authorized Representative
2021-12-01
/s/ Patrick R. Leardo
2021-12-01
(1)
These securities are owned directly by Rock Island Investors, LLC. This Form 3/A is being filed to amend the original Form 3 filed by Rock Island Investors, LLC and Patrick R. Leardo to reflect Rock Island Investors, LLC's pecuniary interest in all securities it owns directly. Mr. Leardo is exempt by virtue of Rule 16a-1(a)(1)(vii) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
