Notice is given to the shareholders of Ice Fish Farm AS (the "Company") that the Annual General Meeting will be held on 21 June 2024 at 14:00 hours (CET). The meeting will be held at the Company's offices at Nordfrøyveien 413, Sistranda. Pre-registration is needed for attending the meeting and shareholders may also provide a proxy. Deadline for the pre-registration and registration of proxies is 19 June 2024 at 12:00 hours (CET).

The notice for the Annual General Meeting, including the attendance and proxy forms, is attached to this announcement.

Contacts: Guðmundur Gíslason, CEO of ICE FISH FARM AS: +354 8960426

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Ice Fish Farm:

Ice Fish Farm is listed on Euronext Growth Oslo. The company is the 100% owner of Fiskeldi Austfjarða ehf., the leading farming company in Iceland with its head office in Eskifjörður. The Company is fully integrated with control over all parts of the value chain.

See https://www.icefishfarm.is for more information about the Company.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment