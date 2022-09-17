Ice Make Refrigeration : Annual General Meeting

9 B/1, Ground Floor, Vasupujya Chambers, Nr. Income Tax Cross Road, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad-380 014, Gujarat- India. ii+91-79-27540630�+91-79-27540620
DECLARATION OF RESULTS OF REMOTE E-VOTING AND E-VOTING FACILITY AT THE TIME OF AGM IN RESPECT OF 13™ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 17THSEPTEMBER, 2022.
The 13th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company was held today, i.e. on Saturday, 17th September, 2022, at 12.00 p.m. (1ST) through Video Conferencing ("VC")/ Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM"), without physical presence of the Members at a common venue, in compliance with the General Circular Nos. 14 /2020 dated 8th April, 2020, 17/2020 dated 13th April, 2020, 20/2020 dated 5th May, 2020, 22/2020 dated 15th June, 2020, Circular No. 02/2021 dated 13thJanuary, 2021, Circular No. 19/2021 dated 8th December, 2021, Circular No. 21/2021 dated 14th December, 2021 and Circular No. 02/2022 dated 5th May, 2022 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (collectively referred to as "MCA Circulars") read with SEBI Circular and as per the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder to transact the business as stated in the Notice dated 23rd July, 2022 convening the AGM. The proceedings of the AGM were deemed to be conducted at the Registered Office of the Company which was the deemed venue of the Meeting.
In terms of Section 108 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule Ill and Reg. 44 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations 2015, Ice Make Refrigeration Limited provided remote e-voting facility and e-voting facility during the AGM pursuant to above referred MCA Circulars to the Members vide notice dated July 23, 2022 of 13th AGM. Members voted through remote e-voting from September 14, 2022 to September 16, 2022. Further, during the 13thAGM, facility of e-voting was made available to the members of the Company to cast their votes, who were present at the AGM through VC/OAVM and who had not cast their votes through remote e-voting.
The Board appointed M/s. Kashyap R. Mehta & Associates, Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad as Scrutineer to scrutinize the votes cast through remote e-voting and e-voting during AGM. Scrutineer prepared and submitted .the Scrutineer's Report on the remote e voting and e-voting during AGM on September 17, 2022 in terms of the above referred MCA circulars.
Based on the Scrutineer's Report dated September 17, 2022, I hereby declare that all the 7 (Seven) Resolutions contained in the Company's notice dated July 23, 2022 of 13th AGM have been duly passed on the date of 13th AGM as per the details given below:
Item
Brief description of the resolution
No. of
No. of
Passed as
No.
SharesNotes
SharesNotes
in favour
Against
(Assent)
(Dissent)
&%
&%
1.
Adoption of the Audited Standalone
1,21,59,413
Nil
Ordinary
& Consolidated Financial Statements
(100.00%)
Resolution
of the Company for the financial year
ended on March 31, 2022 and the
Reports of the Board of Directors
and ·Auditors thereon
2.
Declaration ofDividendfor
the
1,21,59,413
Nil
Ordinary
financial year 2021-22 at Rs. 1.20 per
(100.00%)
Resolution
Equity Share
3.
Re-appointment of Mr. Vipul I. Patel
1,21,59,413
Nil
Ordinary
(DIN: 02473121), as Director of the
(100.00%)
Resolution
Company, liable to retire. by rotation
Ratification of Remuneration payable
1,21,59,400
13
Ordinary
to Cost Auditors of the Company for
(100.00%)
(Negligible)
Resolution
the financial year 2022-23
5.
Reappointment of Ms. Darsha Kikani
1,21,59,400
13
Special
asan Independent Directorfor
(100.00%)
(Negligible)
Resolution
second consecutive term of 5 years
of
Mr.
Harshadrai
Special
6.
Reappointment
1,21,59,413
Nil
Pandya as an Independent Director
(100.00%)
Resolution
for second consecutive term of 5
years.
7.
Reappointment
of
Mr.
Krishnakant
1,21,59,413
Nil
Special
Patel as an Independent Director for
(100.00%)
Resolution
second consecutive term of 5 years.
Kindly take the same on record.
Place: Ahmedabad
For Ice Make Refrigeration Limited
Date: September 17, 2022
Chandrakant P. Patel
Chairman
ICE MAKE REFRIGERATION LIMITED
AN ISO 9001 : 2015, ISO 14001 : 2015 & ISO 45001 : 2018 CERTIFIED COMPANY
As informed to the undersigned, the Company had completed dispatch of Annual Report on 25
August,
2022 to its members whose name(s) appear on Register of Members/ List of Beneficial
Owners
as on 5
August, 2022 and also published first Newspaper Advertisement in English and
Gujarati (Regional Language) Newspaper dated 27 July, 2022 containing all the matters as required under Companies Act, 2013 and relevant rules made thereunder and MCA Circulars and second Newspaper Advertisement in English and Gujarati (Regional Language) Newspaper dated 27 August, 2022 containing all the matters as required under Companies Act, 2013 and relevant rules made thereunder and MCA Circulars for completion ofdespatch.
The Company appointed Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) as the service provider for extending the facility of remote electronic voting to the Shareholders of the Company during remote E-voting period i.e. at 9.00 a.m. on Wednesday, 14thSeptember, 2022 and ends at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 16thSeptember, 2022 and for e-voting facility to the Shareholder present at the AGM through VC/OAVM and who had not casted their vote earlier through remote e-voting. Link Intime (India) Private Limited is the Registrar and Share Transfer agent of the Company. The cutoff date for determining rights of entitlement of remote E-voting and e-voting during AGM was 10thSeptember,
2022.
The Shareholders/Members were required to cast their vote on the resolutions as contained in the Notice dated 23rd July, 2022 either electronically conveying their assent or dissent, on remote E-voting platform or e-voting facility provided by CDSL to the shareholders of the Company present at the AGM through VC/OAVM at the 13th Annual General Meeting. The Shareholder/Members were given facility to get themselves registered as speaker in advance to express their views/ask questions during the meeting.
At the 13 AGM of the Company, after the time fixed for E-voting facility to the shareholders present at the AGM through VC/OAVM by the Chairman, electronic voting system for Voting was started to facilitate the members present in the meeting who did not participate in the remote E-voting, to record their votes through e-voting.
The E-voting results were unblocked by the undersigned on 17th September, 2022 in the presence of two witnesses viz. Mr. Parth Thakkar, Company Secretary and Ms. Anal Desai, Company Secretary, Ahmedabad and the same have been scrutinized and reviewed based on the data downloaded from the CDSL e-voting system.
The voting results on E-voting prior to and during the AGM on the following resolutions are as under:
