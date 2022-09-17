Advanced search
    ICEMAKE   INE520Y01019

ICE MAKE REFRIGERATION LIMITED

(ICEMAKE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-09-16 am EDT
217.40 INR   +0.86%
08:50aICE MAKE REFRIGERATION : Re-appointment
PU
08:50aICE MAKE REFRIGERATION : Annual General Meeting
PU
08/29ICE MAKE REFRIGERATION : Newspaper Advertisements
PU
Ice Make Refrigeration : Annual General Meeting

09/17/2022 | 08:50am EDT
September 17, 2022

t:Jational Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C / 1, G Block,

BandraKurla Complex - Bandra (E)

Mumbai 400051

NSE Symbol: ICEMAKE

Dear Sir;

1h

Sub: Declaration of Results of Resolutions passed at the 13 Annual General Meeting

and Submission of Scrutineer's Report - Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A

of Schedule Ill and Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations 2015

This is to inform you that pursuant to section 108 of Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made

thereunder and Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations 2015, the Company provided

th

Annual General Meeting to the

remote e - voting and facility· for e-voting during 13

Members of the Company.

Based on the Scrutiniser's Report, General Meeting Notice dated July i.e. September 17, 2022 and the Declaration of results.

all the 7 (Seven) Resolutions contained in the 13thAnnual 23, 2022 have been duly passed on the date of 13th AGM same has been attached as Annexure - I along with

Thanking you, Yours Faithfully, For Ice Make Refrigeration Limited

DESAI MANDAR B

Digitally signed by

DESAI MANDAR B Date: 2022.09.17 17:06:21 +05'30'

Mandar Desai

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

  1. Central Depository Services (India) Ltd., ISIN No. INE520Y01019

ICE MAKE REFRIGERATION LIMITED

AN ISO 9001 : 201�. ISO 14001 : 2015 & ISO 45001 : 2018 CERTIFIED COMPANY

Commercial & Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturer

Registered Office/ Mailing Address:

9 B/1, Ground Floor, Vasupujya Chambers, Nr. Income Tax Cross Road, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad-380 014, Gujarat- India. ii+91-79-27540630�+91-79-27540620

Corporate Office/ Plant Address:

9 226, Da.ntali Industrial Estate, Gota - Vadsar Road, Nr. Ahmedabad City, At: Dantali, Ta. : Kaloi, Dist. : Gandhinagar - 382721, Gujarat - India.

ii +91 9879107881 / 884 � +91-79-27540620 181 info@icemakeindia.com S www.icemakeindia.com

C.I.NO :

L29220GJ2009PLC:056482

Business Partner

DECLARATION OF RESULTS OF REMOTE E-VOTING AND E-VOTING FACILITY AT THE TIME OF AGM IN RESPECT OF 13 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 17TH SEPTEMBER, 2022.

The 13th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company was held today, i.e. on Saturday, 17th September, 2022, at 12.00 p.m. (1ST) through Video Conferencing ("VC")/ Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM"), without physical presence of the Members at a common venue, in compliance with the General Circular Nos. 14 /2020 dated 8th April, 2020, 17/2020 dated 13th April, 2020, 20/2020 dated 5th May, 2020, 22/2020 dated 15th June, 2020, Circular No. 02/2021 dated 13thJanuary, 2021, Circular No. 19/2021 dated 8th December, 2021, Circular No. 21/2021 dated 14th December, 2021 and Circular No. 02/2022 dated 5th May, 2022 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (collectively referred to as "MCA Circulars") read with SEBI Circular and as per the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder to transact the business as stated in the Notice dated 23rd July, 2022 convening the AGM. The proceedings of the AGM were deemed to be conducted at the Registered Office of the Company which was the deemed venue of the Meeting.

In terms of Section 108 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule Ill and Reg. 44 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations 2015, Ice Make Refrigeration Limited provided remote e-voting facility and e-voting facility during the AGM pursuant to above referred MCA Circulars to the Members vide notice dated July 23, 2022 of 13th AGM. Members voted through remote e-voting from September 14, 2022 to September 16, 2022. Further, during the 13thAGM, facility of e-voting was made available to the members of the Company to cast their votes, who were present at the AGM through VC/OAVM and who had not cast their votes through remote e-voting.

The Board appointed M/s. Kashyap R. Mehta & Associates, Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad as Scrutineer to scrutinize the votes cast through remote e-voting and e-voting during AGM. Scrutineer prepared and submitted .the Scrutineer's Report on the remote e­ voting and e-voting during AGM on September 17, 2022 in terms of the above referred MCA circulars.

ICE MAKE REFRIGERATION LIMITED

AN ISO 9001 : 2015, ISO 14001 : 2015 & ISO 45001 : 2018 CERTIFIED COMPANY

Commercial & Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturer

Registered Office/ Mailing Address:

Q B/1, Ground Floor, Vasupujya Chambers,

Nr. Income Tax Cross Road,

Ashram Road,

Ahmedabad-380 014,

Gujarat-

India.

�+91-79-27540630

e+91-79-27540620

Corporate Office/ Plant Address:

Q 226, Dantali tndustrial Estate, Gola

- Vadsar Road, Nr. Ahmedabad City, At:

a +91 9879107881 / 884 e, +91-79-27540620 181 info@icemakeindia.com

Dantali, Ta.: Kaloi, Dist.: Gandhinagar

- 382721, Gujarat - India.

S www.icemakeindia

.com

C.I.NO : L29220GJ2009PLC056482

Based on the Scrutineer's Report dated September 17, 2022, I hereby declare that all the 7 (Seven) Resolutions contained in the Company's notice dated July 23, 2022 of 13th AGM have been duly passed on the date of 13th AGM as per the details given below:

Item

Brief description of the resolution

No. of

No. of

Passed as

No.

SharesNotes

SharesNotes

in favour

Against

(Assent)

(Dissent)

&%

&%

1.

Adoption of the Audited Standalone

1,21,59,413

Nil

Ordinary

& Consolidated Financial Statements

(100.00%)

Resolution

of the Company for the financial year

ended on March 31, 2022 and the

Reports of the Board of Directors

and ·Auditors thereon

2.

Declaration of Dividend for

the

1,21,59,413

Nil

Ordinary

financial year 2021-22 at Rs. 1.20 per

(100.00%)

Resolution

Equity Share

3.

Re-appointment of Mr. Vipul I. Patel

1,21,59,413

Nil

Ordinary

(DIN: 02473121), as Director of the

(100.00%)

Resolution

Company, liable to retire. by rotation

Ratification of Remuneration payable

1,21,59,400

13

Ordinary

to Cost Auditors of the Company for

(100.00%)

(Negligible)

Resolution

the financial year 2022-23

5.

Reappointment of Ms. Darsha Kikani

1,21,59,400

13

Special

as an Independent Director for

(100.00%)

(Negligible)

Resolution

second consecutive term of 5 years

of

Mr.

Harshadrai

Special

6.

Reappointment

1,21,59,413

Nil

Pandya as an Independent Director

(100.00%)

Resolution

for second consecutive term of 5

years.

7.

Reappointment

of

Mr.

Krishnakant

1,21,59,413

Nil

Special

Patel as an Independent Director for

(100.00%)

Resolution

second consecutive term of 5 years.

Kindly take the same on record.

Place: Ahmedabad

For Ice Make Refrigeration Limited

Date: September 17, 2022

Chandrakant P. Patel

Chairman

ICE MAKE REFRIGERATION LIMITED

AN ISO 9001 : 2015, ISO 14001 : 2015 & ISO 45001 : 2018 CERTIFIED COMPANY

Commercial & Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturer

Registered Office/ Mailing Address:

Q 8/1, Ground Floor, Vasupujya Chambers,

Nr. Income Tax Cross Road, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad-380 014, Gujarat

- India. a+91-79-27540630e+91-79-27540620

Corporate Office/ Plant Address: Q 226, Dantali Industrial Estate, Gota - Vadsar Road, a +91 9879107881 / 884 � +91-79-27540620CBI

Nr. Ahmedabad City, At: info@icemakeindia.com

Dantali, Ta. : Kaloi, Dist. : Gandhinagar - 382721, Gujarat - India.

S. www.icemakeindia.com

C.I.NO : L29220GJ2009P.LC056482

.

cs KASHYAP R. MEHTA

KASHYAP R. MEHTA & ASSOCIATES

,

B.Com., LLB., ACMA, FCS, ACIS (London)

COMPANY SECRETARIES

. .

.

B - 403, 'The First', Beside ITC Narmada Hotel, Behind Keshavbaug, Vastrapur,

hmedabad

80 015

Tel. No. : 079_2970 2975 / 76 / 77 • Mobile: 98250 15581 • Email

: kashyaprmehta@hotma1l.com • Web

. www.cskashyap.in

SCRUTINEER'S REPORT FOR

REMOTE E-VOTING AND E-VOTING FACILITY PROVIDED DURTING THE AGM OF

ICE MAKE REFRIGERATION LIMITED

The Chairman,

Ice Make Refrigeration Limited,

B-1, Vasupujya Chamber, Near Navdeep Building,

Income-Tax Cross Road,

Ahmedabad - 380 009

Sub.: Passing of Resolutions through remote e-voting and e-voting facility provided during the

13

th

Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Ice Make

Refrigeration Limited

(the Company)

(CIN:

L29220GJ2009PLC056482)

held

on

17

th

September,

2022

through

Video

Conferencing ("VC") /Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM")

Report to the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting of Ice Make Refrigeration Limited

[CIN- L29220GJ2009PLC056482], a Company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 and

having its Registered Office at B-1, Vasupujya Chamber, Near Navdeep Building, Income-Tax Cross

Road, Ahmedabad - 380 009 on the remote E-voting and e-voting facility provided by the Company

during the 13

th

Annual General Meeting held on Saturday,

the 17

th

September, 2022 through Video

Conferencing

("VC") /Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM") to pass

7

items on the agenda as

contained in the

Notice dated 23

rd

July, 2022.

The Management of the Company is responsible to ensure compliance with the requirements of the

relevant provisions of the Companies, Act, 2013 and the Rules made there under, Secreterial Standards

on General Meeting, MCA Circulars issued for conducting of General Meeting through VC/OAVM in

view of continuing COVID-19 pandemic and the Listing Regulations and SEBI Circular. The

responsibility of the undersigned as a Scrutineer for remote e-voting and

e-voting

facility

to the

shareholders present at the AGM through VC/OAVM, is restricted to give a consolidated report on the

votes cast by the members for the resolutions as contained in the Notice dated 23

rd

July, 2022, based

upon the Report generated from the e-voting platform provided by Central Depository Services (India)

Limited [CDSL], (Extracted report of CDSL remote e-voting and e-voting during AGM is attached

herewith along with Scrutineer's report at Annexure

- 1), the authorised agency engaged by the

Company to provide remote e-voting facilities and e-voting facilities during the 13

Annual General

th

Meeting by the Company/ the Registrar and Share Transfer agent of the Company.

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 23

rd

July, 2022 had appointed the

undersigned as Scrutineer for the remote

E-voting

and

e-voting during the AGM pursuant to

Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations 2015 and relevant sections of the Companies Act, 2013

and Rules made thereunder and MCA Circulars and SEBI Circulars.

CS KASHYAP R. MEHTA

B.Com., LLB., ACMA, FCS, ACIS (London)

KASHYAP R. MEHTA & ASSOCIATES

COMPANY SECRETARIES

, Tel. No.

:

  • -403
    079-2970

,

'The 2975

First',

/ 76 /

Beside ITC Narmada Hotel, Behind 77 • Mobile: 98250 15581 • Email

Keshavbaug, Vastrapur, Ahmedabad

: kashyaprmehta@hotmail.com • Web

380 015 : www.cskashyap.m

As informed to the undersigned, the Company had completed dispatch of Annual Report on 25

August,

2022 to its members whose name(s) appear on Register of Members/ List of Beneficial

Owners

as on 5

August, 2022 and also published first Newspaper Advertisement in English and

Gujarati (Regional Language) Newspaper dated 27 July, 2022 containing all the matters as required under Companies Act, 2013 and relevant rules made thereunder and MCA Circulars and second Newspaper Advertisement in English and Gujarati (Regional Language) Newspaper dated 27 August, 2022 containing all the matters as required under Companies Act, 2013 and relevant rules made thereunder and MCA Circulars for completion ofdespatch.

The Company appointed Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) as the service provider for extending the facility of remote electronic voting to the Shareholders of the Company during remote E-voting period i.e. at 9.00 a.m. on Wednesday, 14th September, 2022 and ends at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 16th September, 2022 and for e-voting facility to the Shareholder present at the AGM through VC/OAVM and who had not casted their vote earlier through remote e-voting. Link Intime (India) Private Limited is the Registrar and Share Transfer agent of the Company. The cutoff date for determining rights of entitlement of remote E-voting and e-voting during AGM was 10th September,

2022.

The Shareholders/Members were required to cast their vote on the resolutions as contained in the Notice dated 23rd July, 2022 either electronically conveying their assent or dissent, on remote E-voting platform or e-voting facility provided by CDSL to the shareholders of the Company present at the AGM through VC/OAVM at the 13th Annual General Meeting. The Shareholder/Members were given facility to get themselves registered as speaker in advance to express their views/ask questions during the meeting.

At the 13 AGM of the Company, after the time fixed for E-voting facility to the shareholders present at the AGM through VC/OAVM by the Chairman, electronic voting system for Voting was started to facilitate the members present in the meeting who did not participate in the remote E-voting, to record their votes through e-voting.

The E-voting results were unblocked by the undersigned on 17th September, 2022 in the presence of two witnesses viz. Mr. Parth Thakkar, Company Secretary and Ms. Anal Desai, Company Secretary, Ahmedabad and the same have been scrutinized and reviewed based on the data downloaded from the CDSL e-voting system.

The voting results on E-voting prior to and during the AGM on the following resolutions are as under:

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Ice Make Refrigeration Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2022 12:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
