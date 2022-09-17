Ice Make Refrigeration : Annual General Meeting

&t"ustt>J Coo(itt" Pat"tttt>t"

DECLARATION OF RESULTS OF REMOTE E-VOTING AND E-VOTING FACILITY AT THE TIME OF AGM IN RESPECT OF 13™ ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 17TH SEPTEMBER, 2022.

The 13th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company was held today, i.e. on Saturday, 17th September, 2022, at 12.00 p.m. (1ST) through Video Conferencing ("VC")/ Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM"), without physical presence of the Members at a common venue, in compliance with the General Circular Nos. 14 /2020 dated 8th April, 2020, 17/2020 dated 13th April, 2020, 20/2020 dated 5th May, 2020, 22/2020 dated 15th June, 2020, Circular No. 02/2021 dated 13thJanuary, 2021, Circular No. 19/2021 dated 8th December, 2021, Circular No. 21/2021 dated 14th December, 2021 and Circular No. 02/2022 dated 5th May, 2022 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (collectively referred to as "MCA Circulars") read with SEBI Circular and as per the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder to transact the business as stated in the Notice dated 23rd July, 2022 convening the AGM. The proceedings of the AGM were deemed to be conducted at the Registered Office of the Company which was the deemed venue of the Meeting.

In terms of Section 108 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule Ill and Reg. 44 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations 2015, Ice Make Refrigeration Limited provided remote e-voting facility and e-voting facility during the AGM pursuant to above referred MCA Circulars to the Members vide notice dated July 23, 2022 of 13th AGM. Members voted through remote e-voting from September 14, 2022 to September 16, 2022. Further, during the 13thAGM, facility of e-voting was made available to the members of the Company to cast their votes, who were present at the AGM through VC/OAVM and who had not cast their votes through remote e-voting.

The Board appointed M/s. Kashyap R. Mehta & Associates, Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad as Scrutineer to scrutinize the votes cast through remote e-voting and e-voting during AGM. Scrutineer prepared and submitted .the Scrutineer's Report on the remote e­ voting and e-voting during AGM on September 17, 2022 in terms of the above referred MCA circulars.

ICE MAKE REFRIGERATION LIMITED

AN ISO 9001 : 2015, ISO 14001 : 2015 & ISO 45001 : 2018 CERTIFIED COMPANY

Commercial & Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturer