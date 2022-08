Ice Make Refrigeration : Newspaper Advertisements

August 27, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C / 1, G Block,

BandraKurla Complex - Bandra (E)

Mumbai 400051

NSE Symbol: ICEMAKE

Dear Sir,

Subject: Submission of Newspaper clippings - Advertisement of Notice of AGM, Book Closure & E-voting

Further to our letter dated August 25, 2022 submitting therewith Notice of Annual General Meeting, we are enclosing herewith clippings of Newspaper Advertisement published in Indian Express (English) & Financial Express (Gujarati) (Vernacular Language) on August 27, 2022 for your information and records.

This is in due compliance of the relevant Regulation of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015. Thanking you Yours Faithfully, For Ice Make Refrigeration Limited

Encl.: As above.

ICE MAKE REFRIGERATION LIMITED

AN ISO 9001: 2015, ISO 14001: 2015 & ISO 45001: 2018 CERTIFIED COMPANY

Commercial & Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturer