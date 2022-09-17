Ice Make Refrigeration : Re-appointment

C.I.NO : L29220GJ2009PLC056482

National Stock Exchange oflndia Ltd,

Exchange Plaza,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (East),

Mumbai- 400051

Symbol: ICEMAKE

Sub: Re-Appointment ofIndependent Directors

We wish to inform you that the Members, in their meeting held today, have re-appointed Ms. Darsha Rajesh Kikani (DIN-00155791), Mr. Harshadrai Premshanker Pandya (DIN-03372010) and ·Mr. Krishnakant Laljibhai Patel (DIN-01336433) as Independent Directors of the Company for a 2nd term of 5 consecutive years with effect from conclusion of this 13 Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 18 Annual General Meeting.

A brief profile relating to re-appointment of Ms. Darsha Rajesh Kikani, Mr. Harshadrai Premshanker Pandya and Mr. Krishnakant Laljibhai Patel is enclosed in Annexure-1.

We request you to kindly take note of the same and update your records.

This is in compliance with Regulation 30 and any other applicable provisions of SEBI (LODR)' Regulations, 2015.

Thanking you,

Yours sincerely,

For ICE MAKE REFRIGERATION LIMITED

Digitally signed by DESAI

DESAI MANDAR B MANDAR B

Date: 2022.09.17 17:14:54 +05'30'

ICE MAKE REFRIGERATION LIMITED

AN ISO 9001 : 2015, ISO 14001 : 2015 & ISO 45001 : 2018 CERTIFIED COMPANY

Commercial & Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturer

Registered Office / Mailing Address:

Q B/1, Ground Floor, Vasupujya Chambers, Nr. Income Tax Cross Road, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad-380 014, Gujarat - India. a+91-79-27540630e+91-79-27540620

Corporate Office/ Plant Address:

Q 226, Dantali Industrial Estate, Gola - Vadsar Road, Nr. Ahmedabad City, At: Dantali, Ta. : Kaloi, Dist. : Gandhinagar - 382721, Gujarat - India. a +91 9879107881 I 884 � +91-79-27540620181 info@icemakeindia.com iG www.icemakeindia.com