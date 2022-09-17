Advanced search
    ICEMAKE   INE520Y01019

ICE MAKE REFRIGERATION LIMITED

(ICEMAKE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-09-16 am EDT
217.40 INR   +0.86%
Ice Make Refrigeration : Re-appointment
PU
08:50aICE MAKE REFRIGERATION : Annual General Meeting
PU
08/29ICE MAKE REFRIGERATION : Newspaper Advertisements
PU
Ice Make Refrigeration : Re-appointment

09/17/2022 | 08:50am EDT
C.I.NO : L29220GJ2009PLC056482

National Stock Exchange oflndia Ltd,

Exchange Plaza,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (East),

Mumbai- 400051

Symbol: ICEMAKE

Sub: Re-Appointment ofIndependent Directors

We wish to inform you that the Members, in their meeting held today, have re-appointed Ms. Darsha Rajesh Kikani (DIN-00155791), Mr. Harshadrai Premshanker Pandya (DIN-03372010) and ·Mr. Krishnakant Laljibhai Patel (DIN-01336433) as Independent Directors of the Company for a 2nd term of 5 consecutive years with effect from conclusion of this 13 Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 18 Annual General Meeting.

A brief profile relating to re-appointment of Ms. Darsha Rajesh Kikani, Mr. Harshadrai Premshanker Pandya and Mr. Krishnakant Laljibhai Patel is enclosed in Annexure-1.

We request you to kindly take note of the same and update your records.

This is in compliance with Regulation 30 and any other applicable provisions of SEBI (LODR)' Regulations, 2015.

Thanking you,

Yours sincerely,

For ICE MAKE REFRIGERATION LIMITED

Digitally signed by DESAI

DESAI MANDAR B MANDAR B

Date: 2022.09.17 17:14:54 +05'30'

ICE MAKE REFRIGERATION LIMITED

AN ISO 9001 : 2015, ISO 14001 : 2015 & ISO 45001 : 2018 CERTIFIED COMPANY

Commercial & Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturer

Registered Office / Mailing Address:

Q B/1, Ground Floor, Vasupujya Chambers, Nr. Income Tax Cross Road, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad-380 014, Gujarat - India. a+91-79-27540630e+91-79-27540620

Corporate Office/ Plant Address:

Q 226, Dantali Industrial Estate, Gola - Vadsar Road, Nr. Ahmedabad City, At: Dantali, Ta. : Kaloi, Dist. : Gandhinagar - 382721, Gujarat - India. a +91 9879107881 I 884 � +91-79-27540620181 info@icemakeindia.com iG www.icemakeindia.com

Annexure-1

Information as per regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015:

briefProfile of Independent Directors

Name of

Independent

Director

Ms. Darsha R. Kikani

Mr. Harshadrai P. Pandya

Mr. Krishnakant L. Patel

Qualification of

Independent

Director

She

holds

professional

qualification

of

Company

Secretary

from

Institute

of

Company

Secretaries

of India,

Masters

of

Business

Administration

from

Gujarat

University

and

MBA

(PGPX)

from

Indian

Institute

of

Management, Ahmedabad.

He holds

a

degree

of B.E.

He is commerce graduate from

(Chemical)

from

Gujarat

Gujarat University.

University, ME (Petrochem) from

M.S. University and Masters of

Business

Administration

from

Indira Gandhi

National

Open

University.

He

is

a

Certified

Energy

Auditor

by

the

Government of India.

Experience/Expertise

in Specific

Functional Areas of

Director

Date of Appointment

Reason for change / Terms of Appointment

Shareholding of

Director in the

Company

She has 31 years of working experience with various client companies in different industrial segments.

5 September, 2017

Re- Appointment of Ms. Darsha

Rajesh

Kikani

as

an

Independent Director

of

the

Company for a second term of 5

consecutive

years

with effect

from conclusion

of

this

Annual General Meeting till the

conclusion

of

1

Annual

General Meeting.

NIL

He

i:;

having

46

years

of

experience

in ammonia, fertilizer

and

petrochemical

plants.

He

works as a free-lancing consultant

in

technology,

Energy

conservation HR Practices.

5 September, 2017

Re-Appointment

of

Mr.

Harshadrai

Premshanker

Pandya

as an Independent Director of the

Company for a second term of 5

consecutive years with effect from

conclusion

of this

13

Annual

General

Meeting

till

the

conclusion of 18

Annual General

Meeting.

NIL

He is having more than 14

years

of

experience

for

successfully

running

the

business in India and in real

estate

industry.

He

has

successfully

developed

residential

and

commercial

property as a builder.

5 September, 2017

Re-

Appointment

of

Mr.

Krishnakant Laljibhai

Patel as

an Independent Director of the

Company for a second term of

5 consecutive years with effect

from

conclusion

of

this

till

Annual General

Meeting

the conclusion of

l8

th

Annual

General Meeting.

1,984

Relationship

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

between Directors

For ICE MAKE REFRIGERATION LIMITED

DESAI MANDAR B

Digitally signed by DESAI MANDAR B

Date: 2022.09.17 17:15:11 +05'30'

AN ISO 9001: 2015, ISO 14001: 2015 & ISO 45001: 2018 CERTIFIED COMPANY

Com mercial & Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturer

Registered Office/ Mailing Address:

0 B/1, Ground Floor, Vasupujya Chambers, Nr. Income Tax Cross Road, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad-380 014, Gujarat - India. ii+91-79-27540630�+91-79-27540620

Corporate Office/ Plant Address:

Q 226, Dantali Industrial Estate, Gola - Vadsar Road, Nr. Ahmedabad City, At: Dantali, Ta.: Kaloi, Dist.: Gandhinagar - 382721, Gujarat - India.

ii +91 9879107881 / 884 � +91-79-27540620 � info@icemakeindia.com ewww.icemakeindia.com

C.I.NO

: L29220GJ2009PLC056482

Disclaimer

Ice Make Refrigeration Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2022 12:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
