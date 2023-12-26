Freezing Cancer in

Forward Looking Statement

This presentation of Icecure Medical Ltd. (the "Company") contains "forward-looking statements". Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward- looking statements when it discusses the market potential for its products and technology; future sale of products ; its cash position; business, regulatory,

marketing and commercialization strategy; the expected timing of obtaining regulatory approval for its various products; completion of patient trials and clinical

data readout; proposed trials that may occur in the future; and the potential benefits and impact our products could have on improving patient health care.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their

nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there could be no assurance the management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the

Company, the reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including, but not

limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 29, 2023. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent evets or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update on or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make

additional update with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements.

Introducing ProSense®

Non-surgicalNext-Generation Cryoablation Technology

  • Cryoablation is a minimally invasive image guided, ultrasound (US) or computerized tomography (CT), treatment that uses extreme cold to freeze and accurately destroy diseased tissue within the tumor zone
  • IceCure's flagship product ProSense® cryoablates tumors quickly and with minimal pain1
  • Utilizing effective liquid nitrogen (LN2) for maximum freezing, safety and efficacy

https://vimeo.com/863898490/31b00932ce?share=copy

1 freezing effect on tissue from cryoablation produces less pain compared to heat ablation

Company Highlights

Regulatory approvalsin 15 countries, including the U.S., China and multiple in the E.U.

ICE3 Breast Cancer Trial in US for FDA approval in treatingearly- stage breast tumors

30 patentsin IP portfoliofor advanced LN2 technology

Growing number of global distribution agreements

Collaboration with ASBrS for registry trial and update of guidelines

Successful transitionfrom clinical and R&D stages to commercialization

Widemarket applications $2.4 billiontumor ablationmarket by 20281

Reimbursement: CPT III for breast cancer cryoablationfacility fee established

Excellentpatient

  • physician feedback

1 Estimated, according to Grand View Research, Inc. (www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/tumor-ablation-market)Data is for all tumor ablation technologies and indications, including heat ablation Cryoablation, RF, MW and others. The information herein has not been independentlyverified by the company

Market Opportunities

Tumor Ablation Market Expected

To Reach $2.4 Billion in 20281

US Cryoablation

Breast Tumors

$2.4B

$1.0B

2021

2028

Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) Potential driven by non/minimal invasive treatments such as Cryoablation

  • Targeting approximately 288,000 new invasive breast cancer patients estimated in 20222
  • 10% of female population estimated to have fibroadenomas3

Interventional Radiology

  • 81,800 new kidney cancer cases4 in 2023
  • 41,210 new liver cancer cases5 in 2023
  • 238,340 new lung cancer cases6 in 2023

Growing

Increasing

Push for

cancer

demand for

reduced cost

burden

non/minimal-

of care by

invasive solutions

insurers and

payers

1 Estimated, according to Grand View Research, Inc. (www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/tumor-ablation-market)Data is for all tumor ablation technologies and indications, including heat ablation Cryoablation, RF, MW and others. The information herein has not been independently verified by the company

2 American Cancer Society - About Breast Cancer. https://www.cancer.org/content/dam/CRC/PDF/Public/8577.00.pdf

  1. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK535345/#article-18600.s6
  2. https://www.cancer.org/cancer/types/kidney-cancer/about/key-statistics.html
  3. https://www.cancer.org/cancer/types/liver-cancer/about/what-is-key-statistics.html
  4. https://www.cancer.org/cancer/types/lung-cancer/about/key-statistics.html

Regulatory Approvals Worldwide

Approval for general Approval for benign Rest of World Approvals:

minimally-invasive

or malignant tissue of:

India, Thailand, Israel, Brazil,

cryoablation applications,

Breast, Lung, Liver, Kidney,

Canada, Singapore, Hong

specific indications including:

and Musculoskeletal (bone),

Kong, Australia, South Africa

kidney, liver, neurology,

including palliative

for similar clinical indications

fibroadenoma

interventions

as CE approval

FDA Breakthrough Devices

NMPA approval in China for

Russia, Taiwan, Costa Rica,

Designation for T1 invasive

the IceSense3 System and

and Mexico (approved

disposable cryoprobes for

clinical indications may vary)

breast cancer and/or breast

similar clinical indications as

cancer not suitable for

CE approval

surgical alternatives, prostate,

kidney, and liver tumors

ProSense® is Superior to

1

Competing Thermal Ablation Technologies

Cryoablation

Thermal Ablation

IceCure ProSense®

(Radiofrequency & Microwave)

Pain

Minimal to no pain*

Very painful

Anesthesia

Local

Heavy sedation/ Full anesthesia

Visualization

Excellent contour under

Limited visualization

Ultrasound & CT

Accuracy

High

Low

Immune Response

Positive stimulation

Limited

Procedure Time

10 - 40 min

10 - 30 min

Breast Tumor Market Activities

Challenges in Breast Cancer Surgery (Lumpectomy)

6

  • Cost
  • Cosmetic outcome
  • 14% - 20% of patients undergo re-excision after lumpectomy due to unclear margins1
  • Recovery time
  • Use of operating rooms places an additional strain on hospital resources

1https://link.springer.com/article/10.1245/s10434-019-07247-5;https://ascopubs.org/doi/abs/10.1200/JCO.2020.38.15_suppl.576

ProSense® - Value for All

Patient

LN21 - Maximum Efficacy

Non-surgical

Cosmetically Superior

Safer, Simpler, Faster & Painless

Immediate Recovery

Preventing Re-excision After Lumpectomy for Breast Cancer2

Physician

Easy to Use, In-office Procedure

Low Risk, Safe

Procedure

LN2 - Maximum Efficacy

Faster - More Patients Increased ROI

Insurer

  • Lower Reimbursement Expense Vs. Surgery
  • In-OfficeProcedure
  • Immediate Recovery
  • LN2 - Maximum Efficacy
  • Patient Demand Drives Reimbursement
  • Value Based Care

Healthcare Provider

Patient Demand Drives Reimbursement

Faster, In-Office Procedure

Low Risk Safe

Procedure

No New Infrastructure

Environmentally & Storage Friendly

1 LN2, liquid nitrogen 2 https://link.springer.com/article/10.1245/s10434-019-07247-5; https://ascopubs.org/doi/abs/10.1200/JCO.2020.38.15_suppl.576

