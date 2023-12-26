Freezing Cancer in
its Tracks ‐
IceCure Medical enabling non surgical treatment of cancerous tumors
(Nasdaq: ICCM)
IceCure-Medical.com
December 2023
1
Forward Looking Statement
This presentation of Icecure Medical Ltd. (the "Company") contains "forward-looking statements". Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward- looking statements when it discusses the market potential for its products and technology; future sale of products ; its cash position; business, regulatory,
marketing and commercialization strategy; the expected timing of obtaining regulatory approval for its various products; completion of patient trials and clinical
data readout; proposed trials that may occur in the future; and the potential benefits and impact our products could have on improving patient health care.
Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their
nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there could be no assurance the management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the
Company, the reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including, but not
limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 29, 2023. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent evets or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update on or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make
additional update with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements.
2
Introducing ProSense®
Non-surgicalNext-Generation Cryoablation Technology
- Cryoablation is a minimally invasive image guided, ultrasound (US) or computerized tomography (CT), treatment that uses extreme cold to freeze and accurately destroy diseased tissue within the tumor zone
- IceCure's flagship product ProSense® cryoablates tumors quickly and with minimal pain1
- Utilizing effective liquid nitrogen (LN2) for maximum freezing, safety and efficacy
https://vimeo.com/863898490/31b00932ce?share=copy
1 freezing effect on tissue from cryoablation produces less pain compared to heat ablation
3
Company Highlights
Regulatory approvalsin 15 countries, including the U.S., China and multiple in the E.U.
ICE3 Breast Cancer Trial in US for FDA approval in treatingearly- stage breast tumors
30 patentsin IP portfoliofor advanced LN2 technology
Growing number of global distribution agreements
Collaboration with ASBrS for registry trial and update of guidelines
Successful transitionfrom clinical and R&D stages to commercialization
Widemarket applications $2.4 billiontumor ablationmarket by 20281
Reimbursement: CPT III for breast cancer cryoablationfacility fee established
Excellentpatient
- physician feedback
1 Estimated, according to Grand View Research, Inc. (www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/tumor-ablation-market)Data is for all tumor ablation technologies and indications, including heat ablation Cryoablation, RF, MW and others. The information herein has not been independentlyverified by the company
4
Market Opportunities
Tumor Ablation Market Expected
To Reach $2.4 Billion in 20281
US Cryoablation
Breast Tumors
$2.4B
$1.0B
2021
2028
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) Potential driven by non/minimal invasive treatments such as Cryoablation
- Targeting approximately 288,000 new invasive breast cancer patients estimated in 20222
- 10% of female population estimated to have fibroadenomas3
Interventional Radiology
- 81,800 new kidney cancer cases4 in 2023
- 41,210 new liver cancer cases5 in 2023
- 238,340 new lung cancer cases6 in 2023
Growing
Increasing
Push for
cancer
demand for
reduced cost
burden
non/minimal-
of care by
invasive solutions
insurers and
payers
1 Estimated, according to Grand View Research, Inc. (www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/tumor-ablation-market)Data is for all tumor ablation technologies and indications, including heat ablation Cryoablation, RF, MW and others. The information herein has not been independently verified by the company
2 American Cancer Society - About Breast Cancer. https://www.cancer.org/content/dam/CRC/PDF/Public/8577.00.pdf
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK535345/#article-18600.s6
- https://www.cancer.org/cancer/types/kidney-cancer/about/key-statistics.html
- https://www.cancer.org/cancer/types/liver-cancer/about/what-is-key-statistics.html
- https://www.cancer.org/cancer/types/lung-cancer/about/key-statistics.html
Regulatory Approvals Worldwide
• Approval for general • Approval for benign • Rest of World Approvals:
minimally-invasive
or malignant tissue of:
India, Thailand, Israel, Brazil,
cryoablation applications,
Breast, Lung, Liver, Kidney,
Canada, Singapore, Hong
specific indications including:
and Musculoskeletal (bone),
Kong, Australia, South Africa
kidney, liver, neurology,
including palliative
for similar clinical indications
fibroadenoma
interventions
as CE approval
• FDA Breakthrough Devices
• NMPA approval in China for
Russia, Taiwan, Costa Rica,
Designation for T1 invasive
the IceSense3 System and
and Mexico (approved
disposable cryoprobes for
clinical indications may vary)
breast cancer and/or breast
similar clinical indications as
cancer not suitable for
CE approval
surgical alternatives, prostate,
kidney, and liver tumors
6
ProSense® is Superior to
1
Competing Thermal Ablation Technologies
Title goes here and here goes and here
Title goes here and here goes and here
goes here
Cryoablation
Thermal Ablation
IceCure ProSense®
(Radiofrequency & Microwave)
Pain
Minimal to no pain*
Very painful
Anesthesia
Local
Heavy sedation/ Full anesthesia
Visualization
Excellent contour under
Limited visualization
Ultrasound & CT
Accuracy
High
Low
Immune Response
Positive stimulation
Limited
Procedure Time
10 - 40 min
10 - 30 min
text* freezinggoeseffecthereon tissue from cryoablation produces less pain compared to heat ablation
77
Breast Tumor Market Activities
8
Challenges in Breast Cancer Surgery (Lumpectomy)
6
- Cost
- Cosmetic outcome
- 14% - 20% of patients undergo re-excision after lumpectomy due to unclear margins1
- Recovery time
- Use of operating rooms places an additional strain on hospital resources
1https://link.springer.com/article/10.1245/s10434-019-07247-5;https://ascopubs.org/doi/abs/10.1200/JCO.2020.38.15_suppl.576
9
ProSense® - Value for All
Patient
✓LN21 - Maximum Efficacy
✓Non-surgical
✓Cosmetically Superior
✓Safer, Simpler, Faster & Painless
✓Immediate Recovery
✓Preventing Re-excision After Lumpectomy for Breast Cancer2
Physician
✓Easy to Use, In-office Procedure
✓Low Risk, Safe
Procedure
✓LN2 - Maximum Efficacy
✓Faster - More Patients ✓Increased ROI
Insurer
- Lower Reimbursement Expense Vs. Surgery
- In-OfficeProcedure
- Immediate Recovery
- LN2 - Maximum Efficacy
- Patient Demand Drives Reimbursement
- Value Based Care
Healthcare Provider
✓Patient Demand Drives Reimbursement
✓Faster, In-Office Procedure
✓Low Risk Safe
Procedure
✓No New Infrastructure
✓Environmentally & Storage Friendly
1 LN2, liquid nitrogen 2 https://link.springer.com/article/10.1245/s10434-019-07247-5; https://ascopubs.org/doi/abs/10.1200/JCO.2020.38.15_suppl.576
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
IceCure Medical Ltd. published this content on 26 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2023 16:43:42 UTC.