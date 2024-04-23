Freezing Cancer in
its Tracks ‐
IceCure Medical, enabling non surgical treatment of cancerous tumors
(Nasdaq: ICCM)
IceCure-Medical.com
April 2024
1
Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar
expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, IceCure is using forward looking statements
in this press release when it discusses: its cash position; business, regulatory, marketing and commercialization strategy; the expected timing of obtaining regulatory approval for its various products; completion of patient trials and clinical data readout; that proposed trials that may occur in the future; the potential of ProSense to set a new standard of care, that the impending regulatory clearance for XSense could lead to its commercialization; certain projections in the tumor ablation market; that cryoablation is 'primetime' as an alternative to surgical resection; that cryoablation may require further clinical trial studies; that additional coverage is expected upon the establishment of the permanent CPT Category I code with regards to IceCure's application to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services; that the Company anticipates greater market traction in the rest of the world based on positive U.S. ICE3 final results; that more data is expected with ongoing studies of ProSense; that there is a growing number of distribution partnerships with numerous recent regulatory approvals; and that the potential benefits and impact our products could have on improving patient health care. Historical results of scientific research and clinical and preclinical trials do not guarantee that the conclusions of
future research or trials will suggest identical or even similar conclusions. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and
business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among others: the Company's planned
level of revenues and capital expenditures; the Company's available cash and its ability to obtain additional funding; the Company's ability to market and sell its products; legal and regulatory developments in the United States and other countries; the Company's ability to maintain its relationships with suppliers, distributors and other partners; the Company's ability to maintain or protect the validity of its patents and other intellectual property; the Company's ability to expose and educate medical professionals about its products; political, economic and military instability in the Middle East, specifically in Israel; as well as those factors set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 3, 2024, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.
2
Introducing ProSense®
Non-surgicalNext-Generation Cryoablation Technology
- Cryoablation is a minimally invasive image guided, ultrasound (US) or computerized tomography (CT), treatment that uses extreme cold to freeze and accurately destroy diseased tissue within the tumor zone
- IceCure's flagship product ProSense® cryoablates tumors quickly and with minimal pain1
- Utilizing effective liquid nitrogen (LN2) for maximum freezing, safety and efficacy
https://vimeo.com/911112459?share=copy
1 freezing effect on tissue from cryoablation produces less pain compared to heat ablation
3
Company Highlights
Regulatory approvalsin 15 countries, including the U.S., China and multiple in the E.U.
Requested FDA authorizationfor ProSense® in treating early-stage breast cancer based on positive ICE3 trial results
30 patentsin IP portfoliofor advanced LN2 technology
Growing number of global distribution agreements
Collaboration with ASBrS for registry trial and update of guidelines
Next generation XSense cryoablationsystem headed toward commercialization pending FDA 510(K) clearance
Widemarket applications $2.4 billiontumor ablationmarket by 20281
Reimbursement: CPT III for breast cancer cryoablationfacility fee established
Excellentpatient
- physician feedback
1 Estimated, according to Grand View Research, Inc. (www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/tumor-ablation-market)Data is for all tumor ablation technologies and indications, including heat ablation Cryoablation, RF, MW and others. The information herein has not been independentlyverified by the company
4
Market Opportunities
Tumor Ablation Market Expected
To Reach $2.4 Billion in 20281
US Cryoablation
Breast Tumors
$2.4B
$1.0B
2021
2028
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) Potential driven by non/minimal invasive treatments such as Cryoablation
- Approximately 288,000 new invasive breast cancer patients estimated in 20222
- 10% of female population estimated to have fibroadenomas3
Interventional Radiology
- 81,800 new kidney cancer cases4 in 2023
- 41,210 new liver cancer cases5 in 2023
- 238,340 new lung cancer cases6 in 2023
Growing
Increasing
Push for
cancer
demand for
reduced cost
burden
non/minimal-
of care by
invasive solutions
insurers and
payers
1 Estimated, according to Grand View Research, Inc. (www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/tumor-ablation-market)Data is for all tumor ablation technologies and indications, including heat ablation Cryoablation, RF, MW and others. The information herein has not been independently verified by the company
2 American Cancer Society - About Breast Cancer. https://www.cancer.org/content/dam/CRC/PDF/Public/8577.00.pdf
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK535345/#article-18600.s6
- https://www.cancer.org/cancer/types/kidney-cancer/about/key-statistics.html
- https://www.cancer.org/cancer/types/liver-cancer/about/what-is-key-statistics.html
- https://www.cancer.org/cancer/types/lung-cancer/about/key-statistics.html
Regulatory Approvals Worldwide
- Approval for general minimally-invasivecryoablation applications, specific indications including: kidney, liver, neurology, fibroadenoma
- DeNovo Classification Request in April 2024 for the indication of treating early stage T1 invasive breast cancer with cryoablation and adjuvant hormone therapy
• Approval for benign • Rest of World Approvals:
or malignant tissue of:
India, Thailand, Israel, Brazil,
Breast, Lung, Liver, Kidney,
Canada, Singapore, Hong
and Musculoskeletal (bone),
Kong, Australia, South Africa
including palliative
for similar clinical indications
interventions
as CE approval
• NMPA approval in China for
Russia, Taiwan, Costa Rica,
the IceSense3 System and
and Mexico (approved
disposable cryoprobes for
clinical indications vary)
clinical indications similar to
CE approval
6
ProSense® is Superior to
1
Competing Thermal Ablation Technologies
Title goes here and here goes and here
Title goes here and here goes and here
goes here
Cryoablation
Thermal Ablation
IceCure ProSense®
(Radiofrequency & Microwave)
Pain
Minimal to no pain*
Very painful
Anesthesia
Local
Heavy sedation/ Full anesthesia
Visualization
Excellent contour under
Limited visualization
Ultrasound & CT
Accuracy
High
Low
Immune Response
Positive stimulation
Limited
Procedure Time
10 - 40 min
10 - 30 min
text* freezinggoeseffecthereon tissue from cryoablation produces less pain compared to heat ablation
77
Breast Tumor Market Activities
8
Challenges in Breast Cancer Surgery (Lumpectomy)
6
- Cost
- Cosmetic outcome
- 14% - 20% of patients undergo re-excision after lumpectomy due to unclear margins1
- Recovery time
- Use of operating rooms places an additional strain on hospital resources
1https://link.springer.com/article/10.1245/s10434-019-07247-5;https://ascopubs.org/doi/abs/10.1200/JCO.2020.38.15_suppl.576
9
ProSense® - Value for All
Patient
✓LN21 - Maximum Efficacy
✓Non-surgical
✓Cosmetically Superior
✓Safer, Simpler, Faster & Painless
✓Immediate Recovery
✓Preventing Re-excision After Lumpectomy for Breast Cancer2
Physician
✓Easy to Use, In-office Procedure
✓Low Risk, Safe
Procedure
✓LN2 - Maximum Efficacy
✓Faster - More Patients ✓Increased ROI
Insurer
- Lower Reimbursement Expense Vs. Surgery
- In-OfficeProcedure
- Immediate Recovery
- LN2 - Maximum Efficacy
- Patient Demand Drives Reimbursement
- Value Based Care
Healthcare Provider
✓Patient Demand Drives Reimbursement
✓Faster, In-Office Procedure
✓Low Risk Safe
Procedure
✓No New Infrastructure
✓Environmentally & Storage Friendly
1 LN2, liquid nitrogen 2 https://link.springer.com/article/10.1245/s10434-019-07247-5; https://ascopubs.org/doi/abs/10.1200/JCO.2020.38.15_suppl.576
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
IceCure Medical Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2024 10:40:06 UTC.